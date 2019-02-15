×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NENT’s Viaplay Orders Scandinavian Premium Series ‘Commando,’ ‘Cryptid’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the operator of Scandinavia’s leading streaming service Viaplay, has ordered “Cryptid,” the Swedish-language horror series produced by Dramacorp, and Per-Olav Sørensen’s series “Commando” which is based on actual events and set in Norway, Libya and the UK.

“Commando” is an eight-episode series based on the special operation carried on in 2011 which saw Norwegian F-16 fighter jets drop nearly 600 bombs over Libya. The series follows the stories of four women, an F-16 pilot, a journalist, a possible terrorist and a prime minister, exploring the genesis and consequences of the operation. Sørensen is a popular Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include “Quicksand” and “Nobel.”

Written by Jenny Lund Madsen (“Follow the Money”) and Christian Spurrier (“Spooks”),”Commando” is being produced by Trond Håndlykken Kvernstrøm for The Oslo Company and Anders Tangen for Viafilm.

“The immediacy, urgency and powerful visual language of ‘Commando’, including extensive first-person footage from inside an F-16 jet, showcases his abilities to the full,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and head of content.

Related

Meanwhile, “Cryptid” takes place in the idyllic lakeside town of Mörkstad, whose peaceful existence is suddenly shattered by a series of terrifying and unexplainable events. Daniel di Grado (“Hidden”) and David Berron (“Hidden”) will direct “Cryptid.” The series is being produced by Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based production company founded by Patrick Nebout in a joint venture with Jan Mojto’s Beta Film. It will start shooting in August in Finland.

The series is executive produced by Dramacorp’s Patrick Nebout (“Midnight Sun,” “Hamilton”), Mia Sohlman (“Hamilton”), and NENT Group’s Fredrik Ljungberg, with Hadis Jabbari (“The Lawyer”) producing.

““Cryptid is our first foray into short-form production and the horror genre, so we thought we’d aim for another first in the process and create a new genre — Nordic Comic Noir, with a unique tone and look inspired by pop graphic novels,” said Nebout, who described the series as “an elevated, sexy, scary coming-of-age thriller with a supernatural twist.”

Both series will premiere across the Nordic region exclusively on Viaplay.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • NENT's Viaplay Orders Premium Series 'Commando,'

    NENT's Viaplay Orders Scandinavian Premium Series 'Commando,' 'Cryptid'

    Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the operator of Scandinavia’s leading streaming service Viaplay, has ordered “Cryptid,” the Swedish-language horror series produced by Dramacorp, and Per-Olav Sørensen’s series “Commando” which is based on actual events and set in Norway, Libya and the UK. “Commando” is an eight-episode series based on the special operation carried on in [...]

  • The Blacklist 100th Episode

    'The Blacklist' EP Sues for Wrongful Termination

    A former executive producer of the NBC show “The Blacklist” has filed suit against Sony, alleging he was fired after being wrongfully blamed for a workplace scuffle. Michael Watkins is a veteran TV director and cinematographer. He was an executive producer for several seasons of “The Blacklist,” the NBC crime show starring James Spader. According [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Fox Stands Behind Jussie Smollett in Wake of Staged Assault Report

    20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment have voiced their support for “Empire” star Jussie Smollett after it was reported the actor and musician staged an attack on himself in Chicago. Chicago media had previously reported that Smollett staged the attack because he was being written off of the Fox series. However the Chicago P.D. [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Chicago Police Say Reports Jussie Smollett Attack Was Staged Are 'Unconfirmed'

    UPDATED WITH POLICE STATEMENT: Chicago police are pushing back on media reports that said the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was a hoax and say the reports are “unconfirmed by case detectives.” Two Chicago media outlets reported Thursday that multiple sources told them that investigators believe the attack was staged. Police spent much of [...]

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    TV Roundup: 'Killing Eve' Drops Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, watch the first trailer for season two of “Killing Eve.”  FIRST LOOKS The first trailer for season two of “Killing Eve” has dropped, teasing new looks at Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer continuing down the path of their mutual obsession. Premiering April 7 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC, the [...]

  • KIM POSSIBLE - Based on the

    'Kim Possible' Boss on Live-Action Movie as 'Wonder Woman' for the 'Prepubescent Set'

    The beloved animated series “Kim Possible,” which aired for five years on the Disney Channel in the early aughts, connected with its audience because it portrayed a strong but fashion-forward young woman who fought crime and got good grades. So it only makes sense that when the network decided to reboot the story and titular [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad