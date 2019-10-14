×
Moonbug, Viaplay Team on Animated Original Series ‘Mia’s Magic Playground’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Moonbug, the London-based kids entertainment company, has signed a content deal with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the parent company of leading Scandinavian service Viaplay, to produce the original series “Mia’s Magic Playground.”

An animated adventure series, “Mia’s Magic Playground” revolves around Mia, the popular character of the British YouTube channel “Little Baby Bum” (pictured), and her two best friends, Oskar and Tilde, as they go into their imaginary land to find creative solutions and learn life lessons that can be applied in the real world.

“Mia’s Magic Playground,” aimed at young audiences aged four to six years old, is a spinoff of “Little Baby Bum,” which has an existing global fanbase of over 47 million subscribers and has received over 30 billion views on YouTube alone, according to Moonbug and NENT. The show will be developed by the creative content team behind “Little Baby Bum” with support from a Nordic animation studio.

“‘Little Baby Bum’ and Mia are extremely popular with kids and families in the Nordics, as well as all over the world,” said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA at Moonbug.

Viaplay has an established library of popular children’s programs and is the ideal partner to bring Mia’s next chapter to life so fans can continue to follow Mia and her friends on their adventures,” added Eglau.

Fredrik Ljungberg, VP of international scripted content for NENT Group, said Moonbug has repeatedly “shown brilliance in capturing the right feeling in kids’ content with their fantastic brand ‘Little Baby Bum.'”

Season one of the show will roll out across the Nordic region exclusively on Viaplay in early 2020.

Besides “Little Baby Bum,” Moonbug’s roster of popular IP’s includes “My Magic Pet Morphle,” “Supa Strikas,” “Go Buster,” “Playtime with Twinkle” and “Gecko’s Garage.”

