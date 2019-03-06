×
MipTV to Showcase Keynotes With Heads of Canal Plus, Federation, France Televisions, Banijay, Arte, TF1

As part of its focus on France this year, the upcoming edition of MipTV will welcome a prestigious keynote roster of French executives.

Named the Mip Game Changers, the keynote speakers include Delphine Ernotte Cunci, president of France Televisions; Gilles Pelisson, TF1 Group president; Maxime Saada, Canal Plus Group’s chairman and CEO; Regina Hatchondo, Arte France’s managing director; as well as Stéphane Courbit, Marco Bassetti and François De Brugada from Banijay Group; and Pascal Breton and Patrick Wachsberger who will be discussing their new joint venture, Picture Perfect Federation.

During the sessions, the top executives will outline their strategic initiatives to reach global audiences, and will sketch out their vision of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, including the international alliances, technological innovations and the delinearisation of content consumption.

“This year’s MipTV Country of Honour programme will showcase the incredible creativity of France’s television industry,” said Laurine Garaude, director of Reed Midem’s TV Division. “No other event brings together so many of France’s leading television executives to address delegates from over 100 countries, and as a French company, Reed Midem is proud to play its part in the promotion of French television around the world,” added Garaude.

Besides Canal Plus, TF1, France Televisions, Banijay, Federation and Arte, MipTV will welcome About Premium Content, Ampersand, Cinekita, Cofites, Cyber Group Studios, Eurodata TV Worldwide, Free Dolphin International, Futurikon, Gaumont, Lagardère, M6 Metropole Television, Mediatoon Distribution, Mediawan, Millimages, Newen Distribution, Novocomedy Productions, Orange, PGS Entertainment, Prime Entertainment Group, Superights Invest, TF1 Studio, Thema, Trace Global, TV France International, Viz Media Europe, Webedia Rights, Wild Bunch, Xilam Animation and ZED.

MipTV will take place April 8-11.

