MipTV: Mediterraneo’s ‘Dangerous Moms’ Wins MipDrama Buyers’ Coup de Couer

CANNES — Hitting the ground running: “Dangerous Moms,” one of the first series sold by Mediterráneo Audiovisual, the newly integrated sales-production operation of Spain’s Mediaset España, won the MipDrama Buyers’ Summit Coup de Couer.

The award was adjudicated by buyers attending the Summit on Sunday where 10 series titles were pitched via 15 minute extracts.

Headed up by Ghislain Barrois, Mediterraneo, launched to save the huge demand for series in the Spanish-speaking world sparked by Netflix and Amazon, was only announced in any detail in early March. Along with “State Secrets,” “Dangerous Moms” (“Señoras del (h)ampa”) represents one of its two banner titles for MipTV. A dark crime farce, the series turns on four mothers who attend a presentation of a kitchen robot. A terrible accident embroils four women in accidental murder and the need to dispose of a corpse.

Mediaset España had two titles at the MipDrama Buyers Summit.The other, a primetime cop thriller set over 1977-82 at the dawn of Spain’s drug-trade boom, “Costa del Sol Brigade” marks an early direct involvement in primetime drama by Warner Bros. in Spain.

Broadcasters, studios and sales companies are piling into production, and also comedy. Three, maybe four, titles of the 10 in Official Competition at Canneseries are comedies, dramadies or have significant comedic elements.