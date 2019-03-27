×

MipTV: Global Screen Picks Up Cold War Spy Thriller '1989'

CREDIT: Volker Roloff RBB

Global Screen has picked up international distribution rights to spy thriller “1989 – A Spy Story,” as the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall approaches. Inspired by true events, it tells the story of a female Stasi agent, placed in the U.S. embassy in the 1980s. When the Berlin Wall comes down, she expects to be uncovered any moment, but in a cat-and-mouse-game, she tries to escape detection.

Alexandra Heidrich, head of TV sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, said the show is “fast-paced, highly atmospheric and features a top-notch cast.” She added: “Knowing that several real-life Stasi spies live unexposed among us, makes the plot all the more relevant and intriguing.”

The series is produced by Moovie, a subsidiary of Constantin Film, in co-production with RBB and ARD Degeto, supported by MBB and FFF Bayern. It is set for a primetime broadcast on ARD Das Erste around the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9.

The executive producer is Oliver Berben (“Look Who’s Back,” “Perfume,” “The Typist”), and the producer is Heike Vossler (“Bier Royal,” “The Verdict”).

It is directed by Sven Bohse (“Ku’damm 56” and “Ku’damm 59”) from a script written by Silke Steiner. It stars Petra Schmidt-Schaller (“Unknown,” “Runaway Horse”) and Ulrich Thomsen (“Festen,” “The International”).

Global Screen will start selling the 120 minute event movie at MipTV next week. Among its other highlights are the family saga “The Master Butcher” and romantic comedy “Stormy Weather.”

