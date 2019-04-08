MipTV: Cottonwood Greenlights Season 3 of Tween Drama ‘Find Me in Paris’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cottonwood Media and ZDF have given the greenlight to Season 3 of tween drama series “Find Me in Paris,” with Federation Kids & Family launching sales Monday at Cannes content market MipTV.

The show, which combines ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy, follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 in Russia trapped in modern-day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place in the modern world.

Previous seasons of the Euro 12 million ($13.5 million) series have been bought by a host of broadcasters including NBC Universal and Hulu (U.S.), France Télévisions (France), Disney (France and Italy), ABC (Australia), VRT (Belgium), RAI (Italy), Quebecor (French-speaking Canada), HBO (Portugal), Hot TV (Israel), and SVOD service Showmax (South Africa), among others.

The new season sees the introduction of two rising stars from Britain to the cast: Isabelle Allen, who features in the Netflix series “Safe” and played young Cosette in the movie “Les Misérables,” and Jake Swift, who starred in “Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism,” alongside Joan Collins, Emily Watson, Celia Imrie, and the miniseries “New Worlds.”

Filmed in Paris – including at the Garnier Opera House – the new season will also travel to the French Riviera, where the students participate in an international dance workshop, and Brussels. Principal photography is scheduled to start July 22.

The new season will comprise 26 half hours, bringing the series to a total of 78 episodes.

In Season 3, Lena seeks to find who she is and why everyone is so interested in her and her timepiece. When she and her friends attend a dance workshop in the South of France, they have to fight for the only spot available in the company. What will Lena do when the Time Bureau comes for her and tries to bring her back to 1905?

“The new season will push the boat out even further with exciting storylines, new characters, compelling dance sequences, and new locations that we have no doubt will continue to thrill and entertain viewers,” David Michel, president of Cottonwood Media and managing director of Federation Kids & Family.

The show is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano. It is co-produced by Cottonwood Media Gmbh in Berlin with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, B-FILMS and the Opera National de Paris.

Written and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch, with Leila Smith as executive producer, “Find Me in Paris” is directed by Matt Bloom, and Ronan and Robert Burke.

The series is distributed worldwide by Federation Kids & Family, excluding Germany, German-speaking territories and Scandinavia, which is handled by ZDF Enterprises.

“Find Me in Paris” is the top teen live action show in France. “We are developing new premium international shows with our ‘Find Me In Paris’ partners and hope to announce new endeavors in the new year,” said Michel.

“We’re also developing shows for the North American market, working alongside our key North American producer Sarah Haasz who is based out of Toronto,” he added.