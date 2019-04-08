You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MipTV: Cottonwood Greenlights Season 3 of Tween Drama ‘Find Me in Paris’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
18519561 - bright interior empty room 3d render
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cottonwood Media

Cottonwood Media and ZDF have given the greenlight to Season 3 of tween drama series “Find Me in Paris,” with Federation Kids & Family launching sales Monday at Cannes content market MipTV.

The show, which combines ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy, follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 in Russia trapped in modern-day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place in the modern world.

Previous seasons of the Euro 12 million ($13.5 million) series have been bought by a host of broadcasters including NBC Universal and Hulu (U.S.), France Télévisions (France), Disney (France and Italy), ABC (Australia), VRT (Belgium), RAI (Italy), Quebecor (French-speaking Canada), HBO (Portugal), Hot TV (Israel), and SVOD service Showmax (South Africa), among others.

The new season sees the introduction of two rising stars from Britain to the cast: Isabelle Allen, who features in the Netflix series “Safe” and played young Cosette in the movie “Les Misérables,” and Jake Swift, who starred in “Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism,” alongside Joan Collins, Emily Watson, Celia Imrie, and the miniseries “New Worlds.”

Related

Filmed in Paris – including at the Garnier Opera House – the new season will also travel to the French Riviera, where the students participate in an international dance workshop, and Brussels. Principal photography is scheduled to start July 22.

The new season will comprise 26 half hours, bringing the series to a total of 78 episodes.

In Season 3, Lena seeks to find who she is and why everyone is so interested in her and her timepiece. When she and her friends attend a dance workshop in the South of France, they have to fight for the only spot available in the company. What will Lena do when the Time Bureau comes for her and tries to bring her back to 1905?

“The new season will push the boat out even further with exciting storylines, new characters, compelling dance sequences, and new locations that we have no doubt will continue to thrill and entertain viewers,” David Michel, president of Cottonwood Media and managing director of Federation Kids & Family.

The show is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano. It is co-produced by Cottonwood Media Gmbh in Berlin with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, B-FILMS and the Opera National de Paris.

Written and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch, with Leila Smith as executive producer, “Find Me in Paris” is directed by Matt Bloom, and Ronan and Robert Burke.

The series is distributed worldwide by Federation Kids & Family, excluding Germany, German-speaking territories and Scandinavia, which is handled by ZDF Enterprises.

“Find Me in Paris” is the top teen live action show in France. “We are developing new premium international shows with our ‘Find Me In Paris’ partners and hope to announce new endeavors in the new year,” said Michel.

“We’re also developing shows for the North American market, working alongside our key North American producer Sarah Haasz who is based out of Toronto,” he added.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • French TV Producers Will Make Dramatic

    French TV Producers Will Make Dramatic Entrance at MIP

    Fueled by the demands of the digital marketplace and linked to evolving local tastes, dramatic series have attained unprecedented influence in the French television industry, marking a notable departure from the country’s longtime approach. For decades, international acquisitions dominated Gallic airwaves, while local production focused mainly on one-off telefilms, less-than-prestigious family shows and self-contained limited [...]

  • French Shingle Newen Retools and Rebrands

    French Shingle Newen Retools and Rebrands as TV Landscape Shifts

    The confluence of eager international buyers on the hunt for scripted dramas and strict local statutes that prioritize standalone production houses has had a galvanizing effect on the French television business. New actors have jumped into the fray, while other deep-rooted entities have refocused their attention toward series development. The landscape has significantly expanded, causing [...]

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    MipTV: China's Hunan TV to Co-Produce 'Acting Up' With Endemol Shine

    China’s Hunan TV is to co-produce “Acting Up” with Endemol Shine Group. The talent show is the first product of a wider agreement between the two companies announced in October last year. “Acting Up” is a new talent format where up-and-coming actors vie for roles in real Chinese scripted drama films. The pilot is currently [...]

  • Masked Singer

    'Match Fit,' 'Catchpoint' Lead Reality TV Resurgence at MipTV

    The big money going into drama means scripted grabs all the headlines in TV these days, but under the radar there’s a surprising amount of innovation going on within unscripted entertainment, too. At first glance, it seems like little has changed in that genre, as the list of top formats is familiar. Franchises such as [...]

  • Beta Film, Movistar + Forge Distribution-Production

    Beta Film, Telefonica’s Movistar + Forge Multi-Year Distribution-Production Alliance

    CANNES — Powering up an enhanced production-distribution axis in Europe, Movistar +, the pay TV unit of Telefonica, Europe’s second biggest telco, have closed a multi-year distribution-production alliance with Germany’s Beta Film, one of the continent’s biggest independent production-distribution companies. Beta Film already distributed Movistar + series on a title-by-title basis. Made by Christian Gockel, [...]

  • Mediapro at 25: Key Drama Series

    Mediapro at 25: Exporting Talent, Retaining IP

    The Mediapro offices in Madrid’s Fuencarral district have for years boasted the logo of Globomedia, Spain’s premier scripted series production house. But in the second half of April, a new logo, the Mediapro Studio, will replace the old. The change marks a near-total reinvention of the company’s scripted series production paradigm, says Mediapro partner Taxto [...]

  • Alan Taylor'Terminator Genisys' film premiere, Los

    'The Sopranos' Director Alan Taylor Signs On for Big-Ticket European Drama ‘The Swarm’

    Alan Taylor, who is currently directing “The Sopranos” feature for New Line, will helm “The Swarm,” the environmental drama that will be exec produced by Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”). Taylor won an Emmy for an episode of “The Sopranos” and directed nine installments of the landmark HBO series. His extensive TV credits also include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad