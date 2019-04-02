MipTV: A+E Draws Buyers to ‘Project Blue Book,’ Season 2 of ‘Knightfall’

Ahead of the launch of the MipTV content market in Cannes, A+E Networks has inked a raft of fresh deals for its scripted UFO show “Project Blue Book” and season 2 of Knights Templar drama series “Knightfall.”

Broadcasters on board for the 10-episode second season of “Project Blue Book” include Sci Fi Channel Europe (U.K.), Corus (Canada), SBS (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), U-Next (Japan), History (Korea, Latin America, Japan and Southeast Asia), History TV18 (India), OTE (Greece), Manoto (Farsi-speaking diaspora), Mesimvria (Cyprus) and Showmax (Africa).

The series, inspired by the investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and 60s, stars Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) and Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”). It is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis.

In the U.S., the show is the best performing new series on cable among all viewers this season, averaging 3 million viewers in Live+3 ratings. Since the show debuted, History is the number one entertainment network in cable on Tuesday nights in prime among total viewers.

The new season of “Knightfall” features Mark Hamill, alongside star Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey,” “Gunpowder”). Aaron Helbing (“The Flash,” “Spartacus: War of the Damned”) is showrunner and executive producer.

New licensing agreements for Season 2 have been closed for Vodafone (Iceland), History (India and Latin America), D’Live (Southeast Asia), SABC (Africa), Euro TV (France), Corus (Canada), SBS (Australia), and Sky Prime (New Zealand).

These broadcasters expand the list of territories on board for Season 2 of “Knightfall,” which includes History (the U.K., Italy, Asia and South Korea), HBO Nordics, HBO Spain, HBO CEE, Bell Media (Canada), Viasat (Russia/CIS, the Baltics, Scandinavia), Ren TV (Russia), NOS (Portugal), StarzPlay (Middle East), DBS (Israel), Mesmvria and OTE (Greece) and Deutsche Telekom (Germany).

In the U.S., season one of Knightfall reached 25 million total viewers in Live + 7 across total day on History. The series is also the broadcast season’s number three new drama in cable among total viewers in Live +7.