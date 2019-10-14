Mipcom: Lagardere Studios Distribution Boards Dutch War Series ‘Commandos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lagardere Studios Distribution has boarded “Commandos,” a Dutch high-voltage war drama series directed by Ivan Lopez Nunez and Hanro Smitsman.

Based on an idea by Oscar Van Woensel and Boudewijn Rosenmuller, the series follows John, an old Commando who led Dutch Special Forces on a covert mission to Northern Nigeria where they had to rescue an important hostage kidnapped by Boko Haram. The mission turned into a nightmare and many people, including civilians, were killed.

Three years later, John, who is still haunted by the tragedy, is in charge of protecting a Nigerian Minister visiting the Netherlands as a guest of honor. As he gets confronted with the murderer who tried to eliminate his former comrades in Nigeria, John has to fight, potentially compromising himself, his family and friends.

“Commandos” was written by Oscar Van Woensel, Mischa Alexander, Jochum Ten Have, Michiel Van Jaarsveld, Willem Bosch, Vincent Van Helm, Bastiaan Kroeger and Pollo de Pimentel.

Lagardere Studios Distribution, which is attending Mipcom with the anticipated Flemish series “Blackout,” will kick off pre-sales on “Commandos” with a teaser.

“We’re starting to work more and more with The Netherlands and Belgium where there is a growing talent pool working on ambitious series like “Beau Sejour,” “Blackout,” and now “Commandos,” said Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet, managing director of Lagardere Studios Distribution. The executive said the local industry was driven by broadcasters like VRT and RTL who play a key role in developing and co-fianncing ambitious drama series.

“‘Commandos’ is an action thriller series which is different from what we’re used to handling because it’s truly mainstream and high-concept,” said Bouilhaguet, who added that the Dutch language wasn’t a barrier because audiences are now used to watching subtitled shows, mainly thanks to streaming services.

Now in production, “Commandos” is produced by Sabine Brian and Kaja Wolffers at Amsterdam-based banner NL Film whose portfolio includes “Stone Cold Stanley, “ “Casper and the Christmas Angels as well as the Netflix movies “The Resistance Banker” and “Penoza.” The series is co-produced by Avotros and backed by Netherlands Film production.