Lagardere Acquires Spanish Outfit Veranda; Launches New Production Label

Lagardère Studios is ramping up its international strategy with the acquisition of the Spanish company Veranda and the launch of Cameron’s, a new production label dedicated to international programming.

Lagardère Studios previously had a minority stake in Veranda and picked up the remaining stake from Grupo Good.

Created in 2010 by Aitor Montánchez and Ignasi Comillas, Veranda produces TV drama series such as “Merli,” light entertainment shows such as “Persona Infiltrada,” and documentaries like “Les flors del mal.”

“Merli” is a popular TV show which is being adapted in France and Italy. Movistar + is also producing a spinoff of the Spanish series.

This acquisition of “Veranda” is allowing Lagardère Studios to expand its footprint in Spain, where it’s already present via Boomerang TV.

“We’re happy to be consolidating our European presence with this acquisition of Veranda, which opens up new perspectives that will complement the productions that are only getting made by Boomerang TV in Spain,” said Christophe Thoral, president of Lagardère Studios.

Lagardère Studios is also looking to boost its offer of premium international content with the creation of Cameron’s, a label launched by Jean-Charles Felli and Christophe Tomas. The label will be delivering content mainly for streaming services.

elli and Tomas, who previously created Save Ferris Studios, have tapped Gregory Cantien as managing director of Cameron’s. Cantien has been working at Save Ferris Studios where he co-produced “Meurtres à Tahiti.” He has also been involved in international projects commissioned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and HBO.

Lagardere Studios Distribution, the sales arm of the company, is attending Mipcom with the Flemish drama series “Black Out” which was pitched to buyers at the market.

