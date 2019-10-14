Spy Thriller ‘Agent Hamilton’ Receives Greenlight for Second Season

The Swedish high-end spy thriller “Agent Hamilton,” which just celebrated its red carpet premiere at TV market and conference Mipcom in Cannes, has received the green light for a second season. “Agent Hamilton” was selected by Variety as one of 12 must-see buzz titles at the market.

Swedish broadcaster TV4, its streaming service C More and Beta Film, the international distributor, have ordered the second run well ahead of the airing of the first season, set for January across the Nordics. Production on season two is due to start next year.

Beta Film has presold the 10-hour first season across Scandinavia, and most recently to SBS Australia. Negotiations with other international partners are underway.

“Agent Hamilton” will premiere on Nordic streaming service C More on January 1, and broadcast on linear channel TV4 in Sweden later that month. ZDF, one of the co-producers, will air the show in Germany.

The series is based on the bestselling “Hamilton” novels by Jan Guillou, one of the biggest Swedish literary properties. “Agent Hamilton” stars Jakob Oftebro (“Below the Surface”) along with the “Wallander” duo Krister Henriksson and Nina Zanjani as well as Katia Winter (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Dexter”). The headwriter is Petter Rosenlund (“The Saboteurs”) with “The Last Kingdom’s” Erik Leijonborg directing.

The series follows an intelligence agent who is caught up in the investigation of a terrorist attack. Despite having left the Swedish intelligence service, he returns to fight for his country, finding himself in the middle of a mission involving Russian, Swedish and U.S. forces. The series is shot in various local languages and held together by a central English-language narrative.

“Agent Hamilton” is produced by Beta Film subsidiary Dramacorp-Pampas Studios for Bonnier Broadcasting, TV4 and C More. The co-producers are Beta Film and ZDF, in association with ZDF Enterprises.