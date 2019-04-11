×
Mediawan Sees Profits Double, Revenues Rise by 13% to $331 Million

Mediawan, the listed company launched in late 2015 by three media industry veterans, saw its annual revenues increase by 13% to 276.1 million euros ($331.10) at constant perimeter and doubled its profits to $32.5 million in 2018. The company also saw its EBITDA margin reach 19% to $55.3 million, a near 100% year-on increase.

An integrated media group specializing in production and distribution for both film and TV, Mediawan was launched by Xavier Niel, the founder of Lliad, the company that operates France’s third-biggest telco group, Free; Mathieu Pigasse, the CEO of Lazard Banque and the founder of Les Nouvelles Editions Independantes, which owns Le Monde, Les Inrocks and Nova Radio; and Pierre-Antoine Capton, the owner of Troisieme Oeil Productions, France’s No. 1 independent TV producer.

Within the last year, Mediawan scored a flurry of major acquisitions to feed its pipeline of premium fiction, animation and documentaries. After acquiring the documentary production company Clarke Costelle & Co. (“Apocalypse: The Second World War”) and the French producer-distributor AB Group, Mediawan took a majority stake in ON Entertainment & Family, the production banner behind the animated feature “Playmobil;” as well as the French TV companies, Makever, Mon Voisin Productions (“Call My Agent!”) and the French TV business of EuropaCorp.

Mediawan recently made its first international acquisition with the Italian company Palomar, whose recent credits include the Claudio Giovannesi’s Venice-competing “Piranhas” and the high-profile series “The Name of The Rose” with John Turturro and Rupert Everett. Mediawan is now looking to expand its footprint in Germany and Spain.

“Mediawan recorded solid financial performances in 2018, benefiting from both the contribution of recent acquisitions and strong organic growths,” said Capton, adding that Mediawan’s focus on production and distribution has been key in bolstering the company’s growth.

“Within a fast-changing environment marked by the arrival of new players, notably in broadcasting, we are approaching 2019 with confidence and ambition, and are convinced that Mediawan is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the substantial demand for premium content,” said Capton. The company expects to scale up its organic growth by 10% per year on average over the next three years.

Mediawan is also now starting to invest in talent. Earlier this week, the company bought a majority stake in the revered French illustrator and author Joann Sfar’s production company Nice Pictures. One of Sfar’s best-known graphic novels is “The Rabbi’s Cat” (“Le Chat du Rabin”) which he also turned into an animated film by the same name. Sfar’s credits also include the graphic novel”Little Vampire” whose bigscreen adaptation (which he also directed) will soon be released in France by Studiocanal.

