Mediapro’s Imagina Intl. Sales Strikes Key European Deals

Mediapro’s international distribution arm, Imagina International Sales, has closed sales on key titles in its catalog with networks and platforms across Europe.

In France, Montblanc TV acquired the rights to the Spanish version of reality adventure show “El Conquistador del Aconcagua” (“Mountain Challenge”), produced by Mediapro’s Hostoil.

Another Spanish-language title, Globomedia’s “Estoy Vivo” (“I’m Alive”) a ratings hit for TVE, has seen format rights picked up by France’s Chabraque Productions, with an eye on a possible French adaptation. In Italy, Garbo Produzioni has acquired the option to do the same in Italian.

Bambú-produced hit “Seis Hermanas,” (“Six Sisters”), broadcast on TVE in Spain, found broadcast homes on TVR in Romania and BEV in Bulgaria in a deal struck with A to Z Distribution; Hungary’s Duna and M2 in a deal with Daydreamers Worldwide Entertainment; and GPB in Georgia.

“Nit I Dia,” produced by Mediapro for Spain’s TV3, has been acquired along with classic “Un Paso Adelante” (“One Step Forward”) from Globomedia, in former Yugoslavia by Dexin. Additionally in the region, Stars-Media has picked up Mars Media’s Russian series “Catherine the Great.” The series sold to channels Cinemania and Top Channel in Serbia, 1TV in Macedonia and RTV Montenegro. Imagina also renewed sales for the fifth season of another iconic Globomedia series, “Los Serrano,” on PVRA.

In Eastern Europe the distribution-sales company struck a deal on the format rights for “Olmos and Robles,” a comedy from fellow Mediapro Group company 100 Balas, with ICTV in Ukraine. Globomedia’s “7 Vidas” (“Seven Lives”) will play on TV3 in Lithuania, and Mars Media’s “Rasputin” on Viasat in Poland.