Maxdome Acquires Dutch Crime Drama ‘Mocro Maffia’ Germany, Austria (EXCLUSIVE)

Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features has sold RTL’s upcoming crime series “Mocro Maffia” to Maxdome, the streaming service of the 7TV joint venture GmbH which boasts Germany’s largest online video library.

Maxdome has acquired the series for Germany and Austria. Several deals are currently in negotiations on the series which Dutch Features launched at Mipcom.

“Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter Laumans and Marijn Schrijver. The plot is inspired by the recent gang war between rival organized crime gangs operating in the Amsterdam underworld. The show follows a young generation of gangsters who rule the streets in major European cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), the series boasts an ensemble cast headlined by renowned Moroccan-Dutch actors Achmed Akkabi and Walid Benmbarek (“Brothers”) and Dutch actor Daan Schuurmans (“Neighbors”).

Pim van Collem, CEO of Dutch Features, said the series was popular among buyers because it’s a “hip, young, gritty, funny and it’s based on a bestselling book.”

“Mocro Maffia” bowed in its home territory on RTL’s VOD platform Videoland. A second and third season have already been ordered, according to Van Collem.