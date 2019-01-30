×

Marc Vigil Returns to Spain's Globomedia, Kicks-Off With Series 'Malaka'

Marc Vigil
CREDIT: Virginia M.Chico/Globomedia

Globomedia, one of Spain’s leading TV fiction houses, part of media giant Mediapro, has tapped director Marc Vigil (“The Department of Time”) as a company series director and executive producer.

One of Vigil’s first tasks at Globomedia, where he already worked previously, will be to direct TV series “Malaka,” which Globomedia is preparing for Spanish pubcaster RTVE.

Vigil will then embark on two new projects, Globomedia announced Wednesday in a statement.

Vigil recently directed episodes of RTVE’s cult Spanish TV fiction “The Department of Time,” and, in Mexico, TV series “Diablo Guardián,” for Amazon Prime Video, and “Niño Santo,” for Canal Once. He’s also debuting as a feature film director on Zeta Cinema thriller “El silencio del pantano.”

His last time round at Globomedia, Vigil helmed episodes of hit Spanish primetime TV series such as “Vis a Vis,” “Aguila Roja,” “Aida” and “7 vidas.”

Vigil’s comeback underscores the Mediapro Group’s policy of signing up standout TV talents to strengthen its growing role as a key drama series and non-scripted producer in Spain and the international market.

Last year, Globomedia recruited Javier Olivares (“Atrapa a un ladrón,” “The Department of Time”) and Fernando González Molina (“El guardián invisible,” “El barco”) as showrunners, and inked an exclusive deal with Good Mood’s Daniel Écija (“Estoy vivo,” “Águila Roja”) to develop new TV series such as “La Valla,” an Atresmedia production.

Created by writer Daniel Corpas (“Bajo el mismo techo,” “Ciega a citas”), “Malaka” is an action cop thriller set in Málaga, on the Costa del Sol, where a new drug unleashes a gang war.

