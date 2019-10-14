Major Spanish Series at Mipcom 2019

Profiles of major Spanish shows at Mipcom. S: International distribution.

3 CAMINOS

(Ficción Producciones, Beta Film)

Five friends of different nationalities connect on the St. James Way. An Amazon Prime Vídeo pickup, shooting from February.

S: Beta Film

CARONTE

(Mediaset España, Big Bang Media)

Legal procedural from Verónica Fernández, creator of Netflix’s upcoming “Hache,” about an ex-cop and an ex-con turned criminal lawyer. Acquired by Amazon for worldwide streaming.

S: Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Imagina International Sales

THE COUNTRYSIDE

(Mediaset España, Contubernio)

Vegan, choral comedy created by Alberto Caballero (“La que se avecina”) Premiered on Amazon Prime Video España then Mediaset España channels.

S: Mediterráneo

CENTRAL MARKET

(RTVE, Diagonal TV)

Serial from producers of post-Civil War soap“Love in Difficult Times.” A slice of life take on workers at a major city market. S: RTVE

DANGEROUS MOMS

(Mediaset España, Mandarina Producciones)

Black comedy series marking Mediaset España’s best fiction release in five years. Winner of a MipTV Coup de Coeur. Strong pre-sales include OnDirecTV (Latin America), Amazon for Spain.

S: Mediterráneo

DRY WATER

(Portocabo, SPi, DCD Rights)

On a high after Movistar Plus smash hit “Hierro,” Portocabo’s ambitious Vigo-set crime drama, made for public broadcasters TVG in Galicia and Portugal’s RTP.

S: DCD Rights

CREDIT: DCD Rights

THE HUNT. MONTEPERDIDO

(RTVE, DLO Producciones)

A spring hit for La 1, turning on the disappearance of two girls in a Pyrenean village. Early attempt at Banijay’s DLO to drive deeper into fiction.

S: RTVE

HERNÁN

(Dopamine, Onza Entertainment)

Touted as the most expensive Hispanic series ever made, the eight-episode drama stars Óscar Jaenada (“Cantinflas”) as conquistador Hernán Cortés. Premieres on Amazon Prime Video in Spain and Latin America on Nov. 21.

S: A + E Networks Intl.

INÉS OF MY SOUL

(RTVE, Boomerang TV, Chilevision)

Chronicle of the courage and contradictions of Inés Suárez, a woman conquistador. Amazon has closed U.S., Spain, Latin America.

S: RTVE

EL NUDO

(Atresmedia, Diagonal Televisió)

Remake of Telefé hit “Amar después de amar,” scheduled for release on Atresplayer Premium.

S: Atresmedia

PRESUMED GUILTY

(Atresmedia, Boomerang TV)

A Paris-based detective returns to his home Basque fishing village, confronts past demons. Best foreign series at the 25th Shanghai Festival.

S: Atresmedia

MALAKA

(RTVE, Globomedia)

Málaga-set crime-thriller series, starring “Locked Up” Maggie Civantos, launched on TVE’s La 1 primetime.

S: RTVE

THE MIRAMAR MURDERS

(La Claqueta, Irusoin)

Hernán Zin (“Born in Siria”) directs documentary series about Spanish Death Row inmate Pablo Ibar, from the producers of San Sebastián winner “The Endless Trench.”

S: Filmax

NO TE PUEDES ESCONDER

(Isla Audiovisual, Telemundo Global Studios)

Thriller produced by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo with Madrid’s Isla (“Star Crossed”). A Netflix worldwide release late 2019,

ON DEATH ROW

(Movistar Plus, Studiocanal, Bambú)

Mini-series co-created by Bambu’s Ramón Campos (“Velvet,” “Fariña”), turning on Pablo Ibar,convicted of triple homicide in Florida.

S: Studiocanal

THE PLAGUE. THE HAND OF GARDUÑA

(Movistar Plus, Atípica Films)

16th century Seville: Mateo confronts La Garduña, the local mob. Second season of Movistar+ flagship series.

S: NBCU, Sky Studios

PROMISES OF SANDS

(RTVE, Atlantia Media)

Lucia travels to Palestine as an NGO volunteer in a journey of no return. “Velvet Colección” Andrea Duro toplines a story of love and friendship.

S: RTVE

SIDE GAMES

(The Mediapro Studio, DirecTV)

Soccer crime thriller written by Eduardo Sacheri (“The Secret in Their Eyes”), directed by Daniel Calparsoro (“To Steal from a Thief ”) and a big hit for DirecTV in Latin America. Second season launches in October.

S: IIS

TOY BOY

(Atresmedia, Plano a Plano)

A hot stripper wakes up on a ship with the beheaded body of his lover’s husband on its deck after a wild party. Created by “El Príncipe’s” César Benítez, thriller premiered on Atresplayer Premium.

S: Atresmedia

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY – SEASON 2 (Pictured)

(TV3, Arca Audiovisual)

The latest hit from Pau Freixas and Iván Mercadé (“Red Band Society”), a suspense dramedy about a struggling mom.

S: Filmax