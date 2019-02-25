Maipo Unveils Details, First Concept Art of Series Mania Project ‘The Fortress’

Maipo Film, the well-established Norwegian company behind the critically acclaimed series “State of Happiness,” has unveiled details of “The Fortress,” the eight-part dystopian thriller drama which will be presented at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.

Created and written by John Kåre Raake (“The Wave”) and Linn-Jeanethe Kyed (“Børning 2”), “Fortress” is set in the near future in Norway which has chosen to sever all ties with the rest of the world. Surrounded by an enormous wall, the nation has become entirely self-sufficient. Its inhabitants enjoy a life of well-being in safety, but when an outbreak of a fatal disease occurs, they find themselves trapped behind the very wall that was built to protect them.

The series will follow Solveig Winter, an ambitious and skilled scientist at the Institute of Public Health in the west coast city of Bergen who embarks on a race against time to develop a vaccine, while at the same time trying to protect her son Johannes and her husband Kato from getting infected.

“The Fortress” has a preliminary budget of €10.4 million and is currently at script stage. The series, produced by Maipo Film’s Synnøve Hørsdal and Ales Ree, been ordered by leading Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay.

“Fortress” is one of the 16 series projects which will be pitched at Series Mania’s Sessions on March 25, during the three-day industry Forum, which runs March 25-27.