Shooting Begins on Lucía Puenzo’s ‘La Jauría,’ A Fremantle, Fabula Co-Production

By

CREDIT: Fremantle

Filming has begun on Lucía Puenzo’s psychological gender thriller series “La Jauría,” a co-production by Fremantle with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Chile-U.S.-based Fabula.

The eight-episode Spanish-language drama series, shooting in Santiago, Chile, features Daniela Vega, the lead in Fabula’s Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman.”

Lucía Puenzo, one of Latin America’s most renowned women writers-directors (“Ingobernable,” “XXY,” “Wakolda”) directs the series alongside Sergio Castro (“La mujer de barro”), Marialy Rivas (“Young & Wild”) and Nicolás Puenzo (“Los Invisibles”).

“La Jauría” also stars Antonia Zegers (“A Fantastic Woman,” “The Club”) and María Gracia Omegna (“Young & Wild,” “La vida de los peces”), who alongside Vega play a police force specialized in gender-related crimes that investigates the strange disappearance of a young woman.

It opens at Santa Inés School, whose students stage a take-over in protest for an alleged case of abuse between a teacher and a student. Blanca Ibarra, a student leading the take-over, suddenly goes missing.

Hours later, a recording of Blanca being raped by a group of unidentifiable men appears online and goes viral. This begins the frantic search for Blanca and to discover who are responsible for the crime.

Soon the detectives will discover that all suspects belong to the same chat group called La Jauría (“The Pack”). What is behind this group is a gruesome game in which a teacher, a priest, a psychologist and even Blanca’s own father could be involved.

Cuban-Mexican actor Alberto Guerra, star of Netflix series “Ingobernable,” and Grammy-nominated Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux have also joined the cast.

Fabula’s first international TV drama, “La Jauría” production also teams Argentine company Kapow as associate producer, in partnership with Chilean pubcaster TVN.

Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, Fabula’s Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, Ángela Poblete, Juan Ignacio Correa and Matías Amocain, and TVN’s Rony Goldschied executive produce the series.

Fremantle, whose recent high-profile talent-driven drama takes in Working Title’s “The Luminaries,” Michael Haneke’s “Kelvin’s Book” and Brazilian novelist Paulo Coehlo’s first TV drama, acts as the global distributor for the series.

