×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Latin American Scripted Series to Track at Mipcom

By and
La jauría
CREDIT: Fremantle

A drill-down on high profile Latin American titles at Mipcom:

“Amarres” Early fruit of Turner Latin America’s production alliance with Mexico’s Dopamine, a romantic drama about a woman entangled in a world of love magic and custody battles. Bows 1Q 2020. S: Turner Latin America.

“Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge” Pol-ka long-format big canvas smash primetime hit, playing out of two continents and ten years from 1936, marks one of the biggest bets of any network in 2019. It paid off. S: Pol-ka.

“Aruanas” Globo’s big Mipcom play, a chic Amazon-set eco thriller released on OTT worldwide: Four women at a Greenpeace-ish  NGO take on a mining corporation that’s devastating the rainforest. S: Globo.

“Bronco” A bio-series, bowing Sept. 24,  “not just about the legendary Mexican band’s music and relevance but also rise to the top, despite poverty and racial discrimination,” says Turner Latin America’s Tomas Yankelevich. S: Turner Latin America.

“The Challenge: Super Humans, the Survival,” Original high-stakes survival reality show topping Colombia’s primetime for 16 seasons, sold to 45 countries, with hit U.S., Russia, Mexico retreads. S: Caracol TV.

“Cradle of Wolves” Second show from Televisa classic telenovela remake franchise, Fabrica de Sueños, a 25-episode reimagining of Televisa’s hit 1986 telenovela starring Paz Vega in dynasty power struggle drama. Debuted Oct. 7. S: Televisa.

“The Bronze Garden” Season 2  An HBO-Pol-ka production, Season 1 set a new bar for Latin American series: Hugely inventive, sometimes genuinely horrifying missing daughter drama. This time round, Fabian tries to find a woman’s missing son. S: HBO Latin America

“Culture Code,” 13-episode culture docu-series hosted by anthropologist-author-marketing guru Dr. Clotaire Rapaille. Fall bow in Mexico. S: Azteca TV

Bronco TV Show

“Dignity” Produced by Chile’s Invercine & Wood and Germany’s Story House Production, backed by Chilean network, Mega, a thriller/family drama inspired by Chile’s infamous sect Colonia Dignidad. S: Red Arrow Intl.

“Femicidios”  A signature series from Buena Vista Original Productions: 10 episodic stories of infamous cases of fatal gender violence in Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, totaling 40 episodes. Pol-ka, BTF, Vista Productions, Cinefilm produce with BVOP. S: BuenaVista Original Productions.

“Hernán” The big one. Produced by Mexico’s Dopamine, with Spain’s Onza Entertainment, backed by Amazon, A & E Networks, a portrait of conquistador Hernán Cortes marking the “largest independent series ever made in the territory under a multi-platform model of simultaneous premieres and promotion,” says Dopamine CEO Fidela Navarro. S: A & E Networks.

“Joint Venture” Directed by Quico and Fernando Meirelles, produced by o2 Filmes, about a young drug dealer in an alternative São Paulo where marijuana’s been legalized. But it’s hugely difficult to go legal in Brazil. S: HBO Latin America.

“No Te Puedes Esconder” Telemundo Global Studios biggest international play, targeting Hispanic markets and beyond, a Spain-Mexico-set crime thriller, mixing stars (Blanca Soto, Eduardo Noriega), directors from both countries plus U.S-style pace, VFX.

Dignity
CREDIT: Miggel.com

“Nurses”  Telenovela offering nurses’ perspectives in a public hospital setting, balancing personal, professional lives. In production. S: RCN TV

“Second Call” Third series in Globo’s gritty social-issue line after “Jailers” and “Under Pressure,” a night-school drama co-produced with Fernando Meirelles’ 02 Filmes. S: Globo.

“Stories Not to Leave Home” (Cuentos Urbanos”) Developed by Dopamine Media and Paola Suárez’s on-the-rise Jaque Content, 13 ghoulish stories set in Mexico City.

“The Pack” One of Fremantle’s big pushes at Mipcom, the first international series from the Larrain brothers’ Fabula, a stylish, instructive and resonant gender crime thriller showrun by Lucia Puenzo and starring Daniela Vega.  S: Fremantle.

“The Usurper” Fábrica de Sueños’s maiden outing, pivoting on the mortal enemy between twin sisters. Ratings hit on Televisa and Univision. S: Televisa.

“To Catch a Thief” Inspired by Hitchcock’s classic but now Spanish-language, written by “The Department of Time’s” Javier Olivares, set between Buenos Aires and Barcelona, and shot with plush vintage tones. S: VIS Americas.

“Victoria Small” Telefe’s new ratings leader, from VIS and The Mediapro Studio, co-created by Daniel Burman, about four women, among them a surrogate mother and transgender sperm donor, who become mothers of newly born Victoria. S:VIS – Americas.

CREDIT: Artear

More TV

  • Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From

    Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From New Music Banner BeyondTNC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Geldof and the re-formed Boomtown Rats will talk about their legendary punk band in a new feature doc, “Boomtown.” It is one of the first two films from a new music producer-distributor that has been formed by Beyond Entertainment and TNC Media – BeyondTNC. BeyondTNC will be launching “Boomtown” to international buyers in Cannes, [...]

  • Dignity

    Maria Elena Wood, Matias Cardone Talk New Chilean Series ‘Dignity’

    CANNES —  If Germany’s ProSiebenSat1 and Discovery had launched Joyn, their new streaming service, 10 years ago, they might have chosen as their first production a big action series, set in Germany, but with U.S. stars. This September, in a sign of new times, the partners announced that their first original drama series commission is “Dignity,” [...]

  • INVISIBLE HEROES

    Mipcom Roundup: Deals For BBC, Netflix, Eccho Rights and MipJunior Gets Animated

    As Mipcom kicks off, Variety looks back at just a few very recent stories you – and Variety – may have missed in the buildup to the world’s biggest TV market. The BBC picks up a trio of Nordic series, Netflix backs its first Original in Iceland, exciting startup Toon2Tango announces its first IP, African animation makes a impact [...]

  • Amara Raja Moves Into TV; Preps

    India’s Amara Raja Moves Into TV; Preps Heist Series ‘Curse of the Kohinoor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    India’s Amara Raja Group is getting into TV. It is launching a new content division with thriller series “Curse of the Kohinoor,” which will be directed by Colin Teague, whose credits include “Dr Who” ​and its spin-off “Torchwood.” Amara Raja is an India-based industrial corporation that works across sectors including automotive, food, and electrical products. [...]

  • UHD Broadcaster Insight TV Expands U.S.

    UHD Broadcaster Insight TV Expands Production to U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ultra high definition and 4K broadcaster, producer, and distributor Insight TV is expanding its program-making activities into the U.S. for the first time. Insight makes content for its own channels and licenses that internationally, and will now start producing out of the U.S., with an eye on millennial viewers. Natalie Boot, Head of Media Sales, [...]

  • Santos Dumont

    International TV Output Picture Changing for U.S. Majors

    The global import-export strategies of the U.S. majors are in flux as the world’s major content companies gather this week in Cannes for the annual Mipcom market and conference. Disney, WarnerMedia and the other handful of media conglomerates that control the vast majority of the U.S. market are in the midst of a radical transition [...]

  • 'SNL': Pete Davidson Returns for David

    'SNL': Pete Davidson Returns for David Harbour's 'Stranger Things' Monologue (Watch)

    David Harbour hosted the third episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” 45th season and wasted no time poking fun at his Netflix supernatural drama “Stranger Things.” “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson, who had been noticeably absent for the first two episodes of the season, returned in this monologue as well. Although at first noting that he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad