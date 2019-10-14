×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ITV Studios, Atresmedia Studios Co-develop New Family Format

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atresmedia-Studios-and-ITV-Studios-logos

ITV Studios and Atresmedia Studios are joining forces to co-develop new gameshow format “Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-old.”

The format will see celebrities go head-to-head across four competitive rounds, where their only guidance comes from a group of rowdy kids with their inimitable style of instruction.

From undercover pranks to hilarious physical challenges, the celebrity that can best get into the minds of the small stars will lift the Big Kid Cup and have the chance to win their very little helpers a prize haul in the final.

The alliance with Atresmedia Studios has seen the development team of ITV Studios label Possessed work with their counterparts at the Spain-based company to create the family format.

“We’re looking to partner and work with broadcasters across the world, be it on co-developments or co-productions, and we are excited about our alliance with Atresmedia Studios to bring ‘Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-Old’ to the market,” said Mike Beale, MD, ITV Studios Creative Network.

“We are already registering a high level of interest in the format and eager to explore it’s global potential,” he added.

“We are delighted to creatively collaborate with a partner in the international market such as ITV Studios. This agreement exemplifies the essence of Atresmedia Studios, whose aim is to satisfy the demand of content for a global market,” said Ignacio Corrales, CEO of Atresmedia Studios.

Part of U.K.’s largest commercial broadcaster, ITV Studios crafts over 8,900 hours of original programing each year. Its global distribution business sells a catalogue of 45,000-plus hours.

One of Spain’s biggest media congloms, the Atresmedia Group launched Atresmedia Studios in 2017 to produce contents for global SVOD platforms, among others. Atresmedia credits take in hit TV dramas “Grand Hotel,” “Velvet” and first two parts of Netflix phenomenon “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”).

More TV

  • Atresmedia-Studios-and-ITV-Studios-logos

    ITV Studios, Atresmedia Studios Co-develop New Family Format

    ITV Studios and Atresmedia Studios are joining forces to co-develop new gameshow format “Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-old.” The format will see celebrities go head-to-head across four competitive rounds, where their only guidance comes from a group of rowdy kids with their inimitable style of instruction. From undercover pranks to hilarious physical challenges, the celebrity [...]

  • love-island

    Glance Analyzes Young Adult Audience Consumption

    CANNES — What excites young adult audiences? Three answers are authenticity,entertainment and the environment,  according to a Glance study presented Monday at Cannes Mipcom trade show. The presentation also underscored radical changes in TV consumption now sweeping not just the U..S and U.K. but now major territories in Western Europe. Five takeaways: 1.Authenticity This “relates [...]

  • 'Watchmen,' 'Arrow' and More What To Watch This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Watchmen' Debuts, 'Arrow' Returns for Final Season

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the highly anticipated “Watchmen” premieres on HBO, and “Arrow” returns for its eighth [...]

  • Pamela Adlon

    Pamela Adlon Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Multi-hyphenate Pamela Adlon has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Due to the ongoing dispute between the Writers Guild and the talent agencies, however, CAA will not be representing Adlon for writing. In addition to writing, Adlon is an actress, producer, and director. She continues to be repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin Doherty [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Batwoman,' ‘Kids Say the

    TV Ratings: 'Batwoman,' 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' Tick Down

    After solid debuts last week, both The CW’s “Batwoman” and ABC’s revival of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish dropped off a little in week 2. The Ruby Rose superhero show fell 36% from a 0.5 rating to a 0.3, and lost around 400,000 total viewers from week 1. “Supergirl” followed it up [...]

  • Rafael-Cobos

    'The Plague' Creator Rafael Cobos Talks Season 2, Screening at Mipcom

    MADRID — Writer-creator Rafael Cobos hosted the first market screenings for Season 2 Movistar Plus’ tentpole series “La Peste” (“The Plague”) at Mipcom this afternoon. Season 1 bowed in Spain in January 2018 to the best opening results of any series, aired or available, on the Telefonica-owned pay TV giant, who have promised that Season [...]

  • Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen

    Pathe, Vendome Pictures Join Forces on TV Miniseries About the Notre-Dame Fire (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of Europe’s most revered film groups, Pathé, is stepping into TV drama with Philippe Rousselet’s thriving Vendôme Group to co-produce an ambitious miniseries retelling the devastating fire that ripped through the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. The companies are partnering with U.K.-based Xavier Marchand’s Moonriver TV to co-develop the project, surely one of the highest-profile [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad