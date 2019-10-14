ITV Studios, Atresmedia Studios Co-develop New Family Format

ITV Studios and Atresmedia Studios are joining forces to co-develop new gameshow format “Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-old.”

The format will see celebrities go head-to-head across four competitive rounds, where their only guidance comes from a group of rowdy kids with their inimitable style of instruction.

From undercover pranks to hilarious physical challenges, the celebrity that can best get into the minds of the small stars will lift the Big Kid Cup and have the chance to win their very little helpers a prize haul in the final.

The alliance with Atresmedia Studios has seen the development team of ITV Studios label Possessed work with their counterparts at the Spain-based company to create the family format.

“We’re looking to partner and work with broadcasters across the world, be it on co-developments or co-productions, and we are excited about our alliance with Atresmedia Studios to bring ‘Trust Me I’m A Six-Year-Old’ to the market,” said Mike Beale, MD, ITV Studios Creative Network.

“We are already registering a high level of interest in the format and eager to explore it’s global potential,” he added.

“We are delighted to creatively collaborate with a partner in the international market such as ITV Studios. This agreement exemplifies the essence of Atresmedia Studios, whose aim is to satisfy the demand of content for a global market,” said Ignacio Corrales, CEO of Atresmedia Studios.

Part of U.K.’s largest commercial broadcaster, ITV Studios crafts over 8,900 hours of original programing each year. Its global distribution business sells a catalogue of 45,000-plus hours.

One of Spain’s biggest media congloms, the Atresmedia Group launched Atresmedia Studios in 2017 to produce contents for global SVOD platforms, among others. Atresmedia credits take in hit TV dramas “Grand Hotel,” “Velvet” and first two parts of Netflix phenomenon “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”).