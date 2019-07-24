×

Profits and Revenues Slide, but Are ‘Better Than Expected’ Says ITV

ITV revenues and profits were in negative territory in the first half of the year, but CEO Carolyn McCall said the results were better than expected. The boss of Britain’s largest commercial broadcaster had previously said 2019 was partly about mitigating losses for the company, as major advertisers brace for Brexit.

“The economic and political environment remains uncertain but we are very focused on delivering our strategy and creating a stronger, more diversified and structurally sound business to enable ITV to take advantage of evolving viewing and advertising opportunities,” McCall said.

Total revenue was down 7% at £1.5 billion in the period. Ad revenues declined 5%. Adjusted EBITA profit was down 13% at £327 million. Programming and distribution arm ITV Studios sales were down 6% at £758 million.

“We are making good progress in each area of our strategy as we become an increasingly digital entertainment company,” McCall added. “BritBox is set to launch in Q4, as is our new programmatic addressable advertising platform, and we are accelerating our digital and data capabilities.”

