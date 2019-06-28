×

Spy Series Based on Real-Life ‘Isdal Woman’ Mystery in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

The enduring real-life mystery of “Isdal Woman” will be the subject of a new spy thriller series.

Handwritten Pictures, part of  Stefan Arndt and Tom Tykwer’s X Filme, and Beta Film’s “Undercover” producer Good Friends are the German producers. Fenes Film is the Norwegian partner. Beta Film will handle distribution and take the project to market. German and Norwegian broadcasters are expected to be announced shortly.

Isdal Woman has fascinated people for almost 50 years, with the BBC reporting new findings as recently as this week. The case began in 1970 when hikers found the body of a woman in the Isdalen Valley on the west coast of Norway. Initially considered a suicide, the case took a mysterious turn when evidence came to light showing she was in possession of fake identities, fueling speculation that she may have been a Cold War spy. Her identity has still not been established.

Related

A popular podcast, “Death in Ice Valley,” from Norwegian and British pubcasters NRK and the BBC, covered the story. Now it will be the subject of a drama series.

The eight-hour series will follow two timelines. It will connect the story of a young female detective in 1970s Norway with a woman in present-day Germany, who works for a diplomat and becomes accidentally involved in the case. Both have to uncover the Isdal Woman’s identity while facing pushback from the powerful groups who have tried to keep it secret for almost 50 years.

Good Friends’ Moritz von der Groeben (“Arthur’s Law”), Fenes Film’s Sigurjon Einarsson, and Eric Bouley and Christopher Sassenrath from Handwritten Pictures will executive produce.

The production and writing team hails from the film and television industry with Ólafur Egilsson (“Woman at War”), Óskar Jónasson (“Reykjavík-Rotterdam”), German TV director Florian Knittel and newcomer Philipp Sickmann all attached. A research team of Norwegian journalists and historians, including Bjørn Westlie, a renowned writer, journalist and professor at Oslo Metropolitan University, will also work on the show.

“There must be good reasons why the mystery of the Isdal Woman could not be solved up to the present day,” said von der Groeben. “During development, we were astonished by the fact that, during the Cold War, the picturesque Norwegian west coast had been a crucial site of the arms race and spying activities – in many ways what happened back then is being mirrored today.”

Sassenrath added: “Isdal Woman is an original yet genuine European narrative with roots in Norway and all of Scandinavia, but also in Germany. Accordingly, the mystery surrounding the dead woman is capable to reach and fascinate viewers from all over the world.”

Shooting on the project gets underway in fall 2020.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More TV

  • Thriller Series Based on ‘Isdal Woman’

    Spy Series Based on Real-Life ‘Isdal Woman’ Mystery in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

    The enduring real-life mystery of “Isdal Woman” will be the subject of a new spy thriller series. Handwritten Pictures, part of  Stefan Arndt and Tom Tykwer’s X Filme, and Beta Film’s “Undercover” producer Good Friends are the German producers. Fenes Film is the Norwegian partner. Beta Film will handle distribution and take the project to [...]

  • Eccho Rights Boosts Development, Sales Team

    Eccho Rights Boosts Development, Sales Team With Hiring of Lisa Widén

    Eccho Rights, a leading sales company in Sweden, is set to ramp up its executive team with the hiring of Lisa Widén, a former head of production at Film Capital Stockholm whose co-production credits include “Before We Die” and “Jordskott.” At Eccho Rights, Widén will be handling sales and acquisitions for Scandinavia. She will continue [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate former vice president

    Kamala Harris Confronts Joe Biden About Segregation During Democratic Debate (Watch)

    Kamala Harris called out former vice president Joe Biden’s history with segregation during Thursday’s democratic debate. “It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Pushes for Talks With Individual Agencies Amid Uncertainty

    Amid growing uncertainty over the Writers Guild of America’s standoff with agents, the WGA has asked the nine biggest individual agencies to begin bargaining. The WGA’s negotiating committee made the announcement in a message to members Thursday on the heels of UTA suing the guild for alleged abuse of its collective bargaining authority and engaging [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Seinfeld Experience'

    TV News Roundup: 'The Seinfeld Experience' Exhibit to Open in New York This Fall

    In today’s TV news roundup, a behind the scenes Seinfeld attraction called “The Seinfeld Experience” will open in New York City in the fall.  CASTING Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten and Jordan Alexander are set to star in the second season of the Blumhouse TV anthology series “Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones,” which streams on Facebook [...]

  • One Day at a Time Canceled

    'One Day At a Time' Returning for Season 4 on Pop

    “One Day At A Time” fans asked for the series to be saved, and Pop TV has answered the call. A 13-episode fourth season of the show will air on Pop, a CBS-owned cable network, in 2020. The series had previously been cancelled after three seasons on Netflix, causing a substantial backlash from fans and [...]

  • Alex Trebek - Outstanding Game Show

    Daytime Emmys Gets New Production Oversight as NATAS Makes Leadership Changes

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the East Coast counterpart to the Los Angeles-based Television Academy — is shuffling its leadership, which includes switching who oversees production of its most visible event, the Daytime Emmy Awards. Under the reorganization, one executive will now oversee the production of all of NATAS’ key awards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad