Isabel Coixet Moves into TV Series with HBO Europe Show ‘Foodie Love’

CREDIT: HBO

Famed Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet, whose credits include multi-prized “The Secret Life of Words” and “The Bookshop,” is directing her first TV series, “Foodie Love,” for HBO Europe.

Coixet is just back from the Berlin Film Festival where her Netflix movie “Elisa and Marcela” played in competition. She will now serve up her first series, with “Foodie Love” the story of two thirtysomethings brought together through their love of gastronomy. The Spanish-language series will run to eight half-hours and go into production this year.

Specifically, it will follow a couple who meet through an app that connects foodies. Over subsequent dates they discover if their common devotion to Japanese yuzu or shared distaste for foodie pretension are enough to build the foundations of a lasting relationship.

“’Foodie Love’ is the fusion of two of my passions: love stories and food,” Coixet said. “Every single place that appears in the series and everything they eat is real. Their story is fiction. It is nourished by all the places I’ve visited and all the food I’ve tried. And many things I’ve lived.”

Miguel Salvat, head of original programming at HBO Espana added: “There’s nothing more universal than this combination of ingredients, to which Isabel brings her personal touch, her incredible subtlety and her unique vision.”

Coixet’s Miss Wasabi Films is producing. The series will premiere day-and-date across all HBO Europe territories.

HBO Europe “is extremely honored that Isabel is turning her talents to television with us for ‘Foodie Love,’” said Antony Root, EVP of programming and production.

“It’s a fantastic addition to our Spanish slate, which with a mix of genres, top local talent and resonant stories is shaping up to offer something extraordinary and surprising for audiences of all tastes,” he said.

