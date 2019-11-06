Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan SVP of Development

Indie production company Hot Snakes Media, whose credits include TLC’s “Breaking Amish” and Animal Planet’s “Extinct Or Alive,” has tapped veteran media executive Colleen Conway Grogan as their senior vice president of development.

Grogan will focus on expanding the company’s scripted and unscripted slates, as well as being involved in its efforts in podcasts and documentaries.

Before joining Hot Snakes, Grogan served as vice president of non-fiction at Lifetime where she developed and oversaw a wide range of female-skewing documentary series and character-led formats, most notably “Bring It!,” “The Rap Game,” “Kim of Queens,” “Date Night Live” and “The Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns.”

Before Lifetime, Grogan worked as senior director of non-fiction programming at A&E. During her tenure at A&E Grogan oversaw some of the networks most highly rated and longest-running series, which included the Emmy-award winning series “Intervention,” “The First 48” and “I Survived.”

Hot Snakes was formed by former news producer Eric Evangelista and Shannon Evangelista, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney and Orange County CA deputy district attorney.

“Colleen is among the most-liked and accomplished executives in the business, with a fantastic track record of developing great series. We know Colleen will be an amazing asset to the company, and we’re thrilled she’s joining Hot Snakes Media,” said Eric Evangelista.

“I have long been a fan of ‪Hot Snakes’ work and after collaborating with Eric and Shannon on ‘Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns’ for Lifetime, my admiration only grew. Hot Snakes Media’s commitment to craft and cutting-edge storytelling is something I genuinely admire, and I am so excited to be part of the team. My time on the network side taught me that that shows crafted with passion, dedication, and a touch of badass always rise to the top,” Grogan said.‬‬‬‬‬‬