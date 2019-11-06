×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan SVP of Development

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hot Snakes Media

Indie production company Hot Snakes Media, whose credits include TLC’s “Breaking Amish” and Animal Planet’s “Extinct Or Alive,” has tapped veteran media executive Colleen Conway Grogan as their senior vice president of development.

Grogan will focus on expanding the company’s scripted and unscripted slates, as well as being involved in its efforts in podcasts and documentaries.

Before joining Hot Snakes, Grogan served as vice president of non-fiction at Lifetime where she developed and oversaw a wide range of female-skewing documentary series and character-led formats, most notably “Bring It!,” “The Rap Game,” “Kim of Queens,” “Date Night Live” and “The Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns.”

Before Lifetime, Grogan worked as senior director of non-fiction programming at A&E. During her tenure at A&E Grogan oversaw some of the networks most highly rated and longest-running series, which included the Emmy-award winning series “Intervention,” “The First 48” and “I Survived.”

Hot Snakes was formed by former news producer Eric Evangelista and Shannon Evangelista, a former Manhattan assistant district attorney and Orange County CA deputy district attorney.

“Colleen is among the most-liked and accomplished executives in the business, with a fantastic track record of developing great series. We know Colleen will be an amazing asset to the company, and we’re thrilled she’s joining Hot Snakes Media,” said Eric Evangelista.

“I have long been a fan of ‪Hot Snakes’ work and after collaborating with Eric and Shannon on ‘Sisterhood: Becoming Nuns’ for Lifetime, my admiration only grew. Hot Snakes Media’s commitment to craft and cutting-edge storytelling is something I genuinely admire, and I am so excited to be part of the team. My time on the network side taught me that that shows crafted with passion, dedication, and a touch of badass always rise to the top,” Grogan said.‬‬‬‬‬‬

More TV

  • Iliza ShlesingerGarden of Laughs Comedy Benefit,

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Iliza Shlesinger's 'Unveiled' Comedy Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the trailer for Iliza Shlesinger’s latest comedy special and ATX Television Festival announced its first wave of programming.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the official trailer for Iliza Shlesinger‘s latest comedy special, “Unveiled,“ premiering Nov. 19. In the special, Shlesinger dishes newly-wed lifestyle, wedding planning and the dangers [...]

  • Austen EarlCBS 'Happy Together' TV show

    Fox Developing Multi-Cam Comedy From 'Happy Together' Creator

    “Happy Together” creator Austen Earl and writer Luke Cunningham have set up a project at Fox. The network has given a script commitment to “G-Men,” a multi-camera comedy from the pair that hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment. “G-Men” centers around two estranged brothers who both claim to be government agents despite [...]

  • Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan

    Hot Snakes Names Colleen Conway Grogan SVP of Development

    Indie production company Hot Snakes Media, whose credits include TLC’s “Breaking Amish” and Animal Planet’s “Extinct Or Alive,” has tapped veteran media executive Colleen Conway Grogan as their senior vice president of development. Grogan will focus on expanding the company’s scripted and unscripted slates, as well as being involved in its efforts in podcasts and [...]

  • Revenge

    'Revenge' Sequel Series With Latinx Lead in Development at ABC

    ABC is in development on a follow up to the drama series “Revenge,” Variety has confirmed. The new project hails from “Revenge” creator Mike Kelley and original series writer Joe Fazzio. It is said to follow a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact [...]

  • endemol shine logo

    Lacking 'Sustainable Growth,' Endemol Shine Closes Beijing Office

    Endemol Shine is closing its China-based production and development operations and turning instead towards a centralized licensing strategy driven by local agents on the ground, ContentAsia said Wednesday. The decision will impact its 12-person Beijing office, and the transition completed in the first half of next year. Despite a number of strong IP licensing deals “the [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corporation Sees Q1 Profit Dip, Even As Revenue Rises

    Fox Corporation said that profit in in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 fell, even as the fees it collects from cable and satellite operators helped buoy the period. The New York owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said Wednesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad