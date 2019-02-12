Hit Israeli Comedy Series ‘Checkout!’ Ordered For Second Season

Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, has ordered a second season of the hit half-hour comedy series “Checkout!” (“Cash Register”).

Produced by July August Prods., a Red Arrow Studios company, “Checkout!” is a behind-the-scenes look at the clash of cultures and characters in a supermarket located in a Central District of Israel. Each episode follows the daily lives of the store’s crazy staff and eccentric customers.

The first season the show was critically acclaimed and pulled strong ratings in Israel with more than 30% above the average on Channel 10, the show’s original home. The second season will comprise 20 half-hour episodes and will start shooting in August and September.

Red Arrow Studios International handles international sales on “Checkout!,” including the show’s format.

“The first series was more successful than we ever imagined, and it will be great to bring back our family of characters and introduce some new supermarket employees and customers,” said Amit Stretiner, the managing director of July August Productions.

Tal Fraifeld, VP of programming at KAN, said that “Checkout!” “appeals to a wide cross-section of ages” with a “universal, everyday setting that lends itself to a host of comedy characters.”