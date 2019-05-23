×
HBO Europe, The Mediapro Studio, Lacoproductora Team On Comedy Series ‘Whatever’

CREDIT: Virginia M.Chico

MADRID — HBO Europe is adding to its growing Spanish slate with “Por H o por B,” a comedy series original produced by Globomedia, part of TV giant The Mediapro Studio and new Madrid-based company Lacoproductora.

Written and directed by Manuela Burló Moreno, the 10-episode half-hour takes the characters from her Goya-nominated short film “Pipas,” with actresses Marta Martín and Saida Benzal reprising their roles as friends Hache and Belén.

The two childhood friends living in the hipster Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña – a far cry from their roots on the outskirts of the city. The inevitable cultural clash leads to a cataclysm of ridiculous and awkward consequences as they navigate their friendship, and the fake new world they’re now a part of.

“Por H o por B” (“Whatever,” English w/t) has started to shoot in Madrid, with Brays Efe, Itziar Castro, Javier Bódalo and Fernando Albizu also joining the cast.

Globomedia’s Javier Pons, Lacoproductora’s Jorge Pezzi and, on behalf HBO Europe, Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root, executive produce.

“The series is about the search and need to belong, and the thin line between what’s cool and what’s not. All this through the main character’s eyes, two girls from Parla doing their best to survive in the most hipster neighborhood of the capital,” Burló Moreno said in a statement.

“Manuela has lived many of the situations we will see. She knows what she’s talking about and how to tell this story. There are many Malasañas around the world. ‘Por H o por B’ is universal and local at the same time,” said Miguel Salvat, commissioning editor of Original Programming at HBO España.

“It’s the perfect addition to our burgeoning Spanish originals slate which boasts an incredible range of local voices and a broad mix of genres,” added Antony Root, EVP of Programming and Production, HBO Europe.

“Por H o por B” marks the latest Spanish original from HBO Europe, following the adaptation by Alea Media of Fernando Aramburu’s bestselling novel, “Patria”; Isabel Coixet’s “Foodie Love;” Álex de la Iglesia’s “30 Coins,” and non-fiction series “El Pionero”– all currently in production.

The series will premiere simultaneously across all HBO services in Europe, currently covering 21 countries.

