HBO Europe Orders Norwegian Comedy Series ‘Wilderness’

As it continues pulling into the Nordic drama talent pool, HBO Europe has ordered the Norwegian original “Wilderness” (“Utmark” ), an eight-part series created and written by Kim Fupz Aakeson (“In Order of Disappearance”). The award-winning Icelandic director Dagur Kári (“Virgin Mountain”) is helming all eight episodes of the series.

“Wilderness” is a quirky comedy drama set in a small Norwegian town a little north of the middle of nowhere, and revolving around a corrupt sheriff, an alcoholic shepherd, a nature-loving bootlegger, a God-hating pastor and a grieving pimp. The HBO Europe original drama is produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein Kvae at Paradox.

“(‘Wilderness’) is bold, at times totally hilarious – and human all the way,” said Hanne Palmquist, the commissioning editor and VP original programming at HBO Nordic. “Kim Fupz has created an original bunch of flawed yet wonderful characters living in a far-flung place where civilization is a choice rather than a given,” said Palmquist.

Antony Root, EVP of programming and production at HBO Europe, said “the creative team (behind the series) perfectly reflects our ambition to work with the finest talent from the region on series that are authored, authentic and stand-out from the crowd.”

“Wilderness” will begin shooting this summer in Norway. The series is executive produced by Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Root for HBO Europe. The series will premiere day-and-date across HBO Europe territories.

HBO Europe’s other Nordic shows include Lukas Moodysson’s “Gösta” which just premiered on July 1; as well as Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin’s “Beforeigners” which is premiering August 21; and the adaptation of Frederik Backman’s “Beartown,” now in production.