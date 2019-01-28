×
HBO Europe Greenlights Swedish Original ‘Beartown’ to Be Directed By Peter Grönlund

CREDIT: HBO Europe

HBO Europe has greenlit the Swedish original mini-series “Beartown” which will be directed by Peter Grönlund and is adapted from Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel by the same name.

The five-part one-hour series is being produced by Filmlance International, a company owned by Endemol Shine Group.

Written by Anders Weidemann, Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson, “Beartown” revolves around a Swedish forest town and its people who have put all their hopes in the junior ice-hockey team competing in the national semi-finals.

The heavy burden resting on the shoulders of a handful of teenage boys culminates in a violent act which leaves a young girl traumatized and a town in turmoil. “Accusations are made and, like ripples on a pond, they travel through Beartown, leaving no resident unaffected,” said the HBO Europe in a release.

Ulf Stenberg and Aliette Opheim will star in the mini-series which will soon start shooting on location in the north of Sweden. The series will premiere day-and-date on HBO Nordic and across HBO Europe territories.

“We fell in love with Beartown the first time we read it. It is a story you feel in both your stomach and your heart. Backman has created a universe with characters who give everything – for their town, for their sport and for their children,” said Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn, producers at Filmlance International, in a joint statement.

The pair said they wanted to “create a drama where everything is at stake, where we see and feel all of the different sides of humanity – not only in the characters we are depicting, but in ourselves as well.”

Antony Root, executive VP of programming and production at HBO Europe, said “Fredrik Backman’s novel combines an utterly compelling story, characters that jump off the page, a unique setting, and the exhilaration and drama of competitive sport, while exploring deeply resonant themes of community, masculinity, youth and hope.”Rooted added that the series was “dream material for an HBO drama.”

Peter Grönlund made his feature debut with “Drifters,” which world premiered at San Sebastian in 2015. His latest film “Goliath” is nominated for six Guldbagge Awards.

Fredrik Backman is executive producing the series and is represented by Salomonsson Agency, Tor Jonasson and Sophie Smirnakos. Executive producers for HBO Europe are Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root.

    HBO Europe has greenlit the Swedish original mini-series "Beartown" which will be directed by Peter Grönlund and is adapted from Fredrik Backman's bestselling novel by the same name. The five-part one-hour series is being produced by Filmlance International, a company owned by Endemol Shine Group. Written by Anders Weidemann, Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson, "Beartown"

