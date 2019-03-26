×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Women’s Drama ‘Purple’ Wins Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Purple
CREDIT: Anna Fouqueré

LILLE, France — At an awards ceremony on Monday night, French drama series “Purple” was announced as the winner of the Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, scoring a cash prize of €50,000 ($56,500), the TV festival’s main industry award.

The ceremony was hosted by Series Mania founder and general director Laurence Herszberg and jury president Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president of co-production and development at CBS Studios Intl.

“Purple” comes from Paris-based Mother Productions, currently in development on Season 4 of their hit show ‘Call My Agent!’ who are teaming with Silex Films (“French Touch”) and writers Judith Havas, Noémie de Lapparent.

An eight-part, 40 minute-episode series, “Purple” weaves the stories of five women who open a women-only club, Purple, in late ‘90s Paris. A high-concept women’s drama, the series offers the international appeal of love, if often troubled, in the City of Lights.

The fictional series is inspired by the true story of Pulp, a famous lesbian club which was highly influential on the dance and electronic music scene. According to the shows representatives, it will break from social conventions while hitting on themes of empowerment, romance and disillusionment.

Related

“While all of the pitches were of very high quality this year, we were impressed with ‘Purple’s’ key themes of empowerment and optimism,” said Lyvers. “The characters felt dynamic and original, while the story emphasized opportunity and positivity.”

She went on: “We believe there is much more of this unique story to be told and it is our hope the €50,000 prize will help the creative team move forward with this ever-relevant series and engage audiences in a larger cultural conversation.”

Herszberg  added, “Now in its seventh year, the Forum has become known as the ‘springboard for the series of tomorrow’ and is the place in Europe to connect the creative international community with TV series executives.”

This year Herszberg said, the Forum received 399 projects from 41 countries and was “extremely impressed” with the quality of projects from around the world. “We all know how difficult it is to finance the beginning of a project and this is why Series Mania created this prize to help the creators finance and develop their ideas.”

The jury for the event included Lyvers, Nathalie Biancolli, director of acquisitions and international fiction at France Télévisions; Anne Croneman, head of program film and TV drama at Swedish public broadcaster SVT; Caroline Torrance, head of scripted for Banijay Rights; and Christian Vesper, EVP and creative director for global drama at Fremantle.

While “Purple” took home the cash, other projects are sure to benefit from Monday’s exposure.

Norwegian production company Maipo, riding high on the success of Berlin player “State of Happiness,” pitched a dystopian thriller about a future Norway, cut off from the rest of the world and suffering from a deadly virus. “The Fortress,” was still being talked about by attendees long into the night.

Crime dramas, often exposing social realities, still play strong in the pitching sessions. “Faraya” from Lebanon and “Capital Punishment” from Israel follow fictional murder cases in those countries, taking a critical look at the social structures which contribute to the heinous crimes being investigated. In Switzerland’s “Off Season,” the investigation of a murder hits closer to home.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More TV

  • Purple

    French Women’s Drama ‘Purple’ Wins Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions

    LILLE, France — At an awards ceremony on Monday night, French drama series “Purple” was announced as the winner of the Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, scoring a cash prize of €50,000 ($56,500), the TV festival’s main industry award. The ceremony was hosted by Series Mania founder and general director Laurence Herszberg and jury president [...]

  • Osmosis

    Netflix Unveils Four More French Originals, 'Gims,' 'Anelka,' 'Move,' 'Of Earth And Blood'

    As it prepares to open a fully-staffed office in France and ramp up its investment in local originals, Netflix has unveiled three new documentaries, “Move” (working title), “Gims” (working title), and “Anelka” (working title), and the feature film “Of Earth And Blood” while at Series Mania in Lille. Announced during a panel with Netflix’s commissioning [...]

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    'Charmed' Showrunner Exits, Craig Shapiro & Elizabeth Kruger Board Series

    The CW’s reboot of “Charmed” is changing showrunners. Variety has learned that Carter Covington has stepped down as showrunner on the series, which has already been renewed for a second season. Husband and wife team Craig Shapiro and Elizabeth Kruger have been brought on to helm the series going forward. Shapiro and Kruger are currently [...]

  • Apple TV Plus Reese Witherspoon Jennifer

    What We Know About 'Amazing Stories' And Other Shows Coming to Apple TV+

    Viewers got a sneak peek of upcoming shows coming to Apple TV+, Apple’s newly unveiled streaming service, during the company’s live-streamed event in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday. The stars and creators of the most highly anticipated projects like Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” and “The Morning Show” from Reese Witherspoon appeared on stage to reveal more [...]

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    Richard Gere Series 'MotherFatherSon' Sold to Multiple Territories

    BBC Studios, the British public broadcaster’s commercial arm, has announced a raft of territory sales for Richard Gere starrer “MotherFatherSon,” a drama series written by Tom Rob Smith, Emmy-nominated for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The show will screen Tuesday at Series Mania, France, in the International Panorama section. Buyers for the eight-part thriller include [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Special'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “Special,” and Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match, a first in WWE history. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming 15-minute comedy show “Special.” Ryan O’Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series about life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. The series is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad