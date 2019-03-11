×
France’s Canal Plus Launches Series-Dedicated OTT Service

French pay TV group Canal Plus is launching Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows which will bow March 12 with a monthly rate of €6.99 — slightly cheaper than Netflix in France.

The new OTT service will showcase a mix of Canal Plus original series such as “Spiral,” “Versailles” and the anticipated contemporary half-hour “Vernon Subutex,” and high-profile international shows such as “Killing Eve” and “My Brilliant Friend” (pictured).

Some series such as “Deadly Class” and the new season of “Gomorra” will be exclusively available on Canal Plus Series.

Canal Plus Series’s slate will also boast recent Showtime, FX and Studiocanal productions, notably “Billions,” “What We Do In The Shadow” and “The Lawyer,” respectively. Some flagship series such as “”24,” ‘Dexter” and X-Files” will be part of the channel’s offer as well.

As it aims to lure younger demographics, Canal Plus Series will be available as a standalone, cancel-anytime channel; it won’t require an existing subscription to other Canal Plus channels.

Although the channel will first be distributed on the OTT service My Canal, the pay-TV groups aims at rolling it out on all platforms carrying Canal Plus offers at some point.

Canal Plus Group’s CEO Maxime Saada, said the launch of Canal Plus Series marked a “new stage in the transformation of our offers initiated two years ago.” The executive referred to the introduction of lower-priced packages as part its big push to expand its subscriber base and turn around growing losses. Prior to those strategic changes which Saada spearheaded, Canal Plus subscription was priced at 40 Euros per month.

Saada said Canal Plus was looking to tap into the industry’s “transformation in terms of use to better address new customers habits,” as well as “digital transformation to reach new audiences, in France and soon internationally.”

Saada described myCANAL as “a unique live and on demand platform with sports, French and Hollywood movies just a few months after theatrical release, series, documentaries, etc.”

Frank Cadoret, Canal Plus’s Group deputy general manager, said Canal Plus series “was designed to give the taste of CANAL+ to younger audiences through one of its most recognized content: series.”

