France Televisions to Sub-License Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 From Discovery

France Télévisions has signed a deal with Discovery to sub-license exclusive free-to-air French broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 from Eurosport, Discovery’s leading sports brand.

Under the deal, France Télévisions will broadcast the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, as well as extended coverage, including dedicated streams covering every sport, event and gold medal across all screens. France Televisions previously sub-licensed the broadcasting rights for the 2018 and 2020 Games from Discovery.

Discovery, Eurosport and France Télévisions will be working closely with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and its leadership to support the delivery and promotion of the Olympic Games.

The sub-licensing pact follows Discovery’s long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June 2015. Discovery acquired exclusive multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe. The deal started with Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and will run through to Olympic Games Paris 2024.

“Discovery is all about powering people’s passions and Olympic Games are the pinnacle of passion. Our ground- breaking agreement with the International Olympic Committee has already seen us deliver records at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International.

Perrette said Discovery’s partnership with France Télévisions on the Olympic Games “is a big win for viewers as we can guarantee the access to free-to-air coverage that can inspire the nation, alongside Eurosport super-serving fans with every minute of the Games and unrivalled sports expertise across all screens.”

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, president of France Télévisions, said the pact marked a milestone for the public service broadcaster. “France Télévisions will be able to offer the Olympics Games to all audiences and all the French people,” said Ernotte Cunci.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, said the Olympic Games bring “magical television memories that come to our mind.”

“Achievements, emotions, victories, sometimes failures. All these moments, we lived them with France Télévisions since the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games and we are glad that the history keeps being written with a public service broadcaster in 2024, as our country hosts the Games after having waited for 100 years,” added Estanguet.