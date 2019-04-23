×

France Televisions to Sub-License Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 From Discovery

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
PyeongChang Winter Olympics
CREDIT: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

France Télévisions has signed a deal with Discovery to sub-license exclusive free-to-air French broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 from Eurosport, Discovery’s leading sports brand.

Under the deal, France Télévisions will broadcast the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, as well as extended coverage, including dedicated streams covering every sport, event and gold medal across all screens. France Televisions previously sub-licensed the broadcasting rights for the 2018 and 2020 Games from Discovery.

Discovery, Eurosport and France Télévisions will be working closely with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and its leadership to support the delivery and promotion of the Olympic Games.

The sub-licensing pact follows Discovery’s long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in June 2015. Discovery acquired exclusive multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe. The deal started with Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and will run through to Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Related

“Discovery is all about powering people’s passions and Olympic Games are the pinnacle of passion. Our ground- breaking agreement with the International Olympic Committee has already seen us deliver records at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery International.

Perrette said Discovery’s partnership with France Télévisions on the Olympic Games “is a big win for viewers as we can guarantee the access to free-to-air coverage that can inspire the nation, alongside Eurosport super-serving fans with every minute of the Games and unrivalled sports expertise across all screens.”

Delphine Ernotte Cunci, president of France Télévisions, said the pact marked a milestone for the public service broadcaster. “France Télévisions will be able to offer the Olympics Games to all audiences and all the French people,” said Ernotte Cunci.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, said the Olympic Games bring “magical television memories that come to our mind.”

“Achievements, emotions, victories, sometimes failures. All these moments, we lived them with France Télévisions since the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games and we are glad that the history keeps being written with a public service broadcaster in 2024, as our country hosts the Games after having waited for 100 years,” added Estanguet.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    France Televisions to Sub-License Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 From Discovery

    France Télévisions has signed a deal with Discovery to sub-license exclusive free-to-air French broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 from Eurosport, Discovery’s leading sports brand. Under the deal, France Télévisions will broadcast the 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, as well as extended coverage, including dedicated streams covering every sport, [...]

  • Globe Centred On Asia And Oceania,

    APOS: Online Video Headed for 15% Annual Growth, Disrupting Asia Markets

    A blistering 15% annual growth of online video will give the Asian video industry (TV, pay-TV, home entertainment and streaming) a growth rate nearly double that of North America for the next five years. According to a new report from Media Partners Asia, published on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, Asia’s online [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    Writers Guild Says Over 7,000 Members Have Fired Agents

    Over 7,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have fired their talent agents, the Hollywood union said on Monday. As promised, the guild delivered a first round of termination letters to agents in a show of support for the WGA’s full-on war with the Association of Talent Agents. “Today the Guild delivered a first [...]

  • The Spanish Princess Starz

    TV Review: Starz's 'The Spanish Princess'

    With sumptuous costumes and a cast including a couple of familiar and beloved costume-drama players, Starz’s “The Spanish Princess,” about the travails of Catherine of Aragon, seems designed to appeal to lovers of broadly drawn historical romance. (It hits the air May 5 with a built-in fandom: Like past Starz miniseries including “The White Queen,” [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Jada Pinkett Smith's

    TV News Roundup: Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete' Releases Season 3 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video releases a trailer for Season 3 of “Sneaky Pete,” and “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith sets a return date on Facebook Watch. FIRST LOOKS The official trailer for the third season of “Sneaky Pete” on Amazon Prime Video has been released, showing off the new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad