FilmNation, NENT Group Launch U.K. Joint Venture

Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) are joining forces to launch a new U.K.-based TV company which will develop, produce and finance premium scripted TV content for global audiences.

The joint venture will operate under the FilmNation brand and is currently assembling its creative team. As both companies boast a deep knowledge of the global content marketplace and have successful track records, the new banner will be working with a wide variety of U.K. studios, talents and co-financiers.

An independent film powerhouse founded by Basner 10 years ago, FilmNation has recently started focusing more on content creation with B.O. hits such as “Arrival” and “The Big Sick,” and has a flurry of high-profile TV projects in the pipeline, notably “I Know This Much Is True” (currently in pre-production) starring Mark Ruffalo for HBO; as well as ‘Feminist Fight Club’ and ‘The House Of The Spirits’ for Hulu.

FilmNation has also sold worldwide many critically acclaimed British films over the years, notably the Oscar-winning “The King’s Speech,” “The Imitation Game” and “Under The Skin.

NENT Group is a leading Nordic purveyor of upscale drama series such as “Alex,” “Veni Vidi Vici” (pictured), “Black Lake,” “Swedish Dicks” and, most recently, the fantasy thriller “Hidden.”

Under the deal between the two companies, NENT Group will have first option on the exclusive Nordic media rights to all the joint venture’s productions.

“Launching this innovative UK partnership is an exciting step in furthering our overall global strategy to serve as trusted, premium scripted content creators, and to continue to have our platform be a destination for the world’s best storytellers,” said Basner, FilmNation Entertainment CEO, and Milan Popelka, the company’s COO.

“In NENT Group we have found forward-thinking, creatively-aligned partners who see the exciting future of global entertainment the same way we do, and we’re thrilled to be joining forces with them in a territory that is home to such exceptional creative talent,” added the executives.

The alliance with FilmNation underscores NENT Group’s ambition to widen its reach outside of the Nordics and become a global player. NENT Group will soon be splitting off from Sweden’s MTG and listed on the stock market.



“This milestone partnership with a major international studio creates numerous strategic benefits for NENT Group,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group’s president and CEO. “We now have long term access to some of the world’s most prestigious upcoming scripted content and co-own a high growth company in the dynamic UK production market,” said Jensen.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group’s executive VP and head of content, said “FilmNation Entertainment is a respected and prolific studio with a proven track record.”

“In today’s highly competitive market for premium drama, this joint venture gives NENT Group a compelling advantage and complements our ongoing investments in original content,” added Mejlhede Andersen.

FilmNation’s television team in Los Angeles will continue to develop and produce premium TV content under the leadership of Ben Browning, the president of production, film and television; and Stefanie Berk, the executive VP of television.

NENT Group, meanwhile, plans on premiering 20 original productions every year. NENT Studios comprises 32 companies in 17 countries.