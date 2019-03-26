Federation Entertainment Acquires Popular Israeli Series ‘In The Spectrum’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman’s critically acclaimed original Israeli series “On The Spectrum” which took home the top Grand Jury Prize at Series Mania last year after premiering at Tribeca.

Produced by Sumayoko Productions and YesStudios, “On The Spectrum” was commissioned and broadcast on Israel’s premium platform YesTV which is behind “Fauda,” “Shtisel” and “Your Honor.”

Under the deal, Federation secured the distribution rights for both the format and the finished series in the French speaking territories. Amazon recently ordered the North American remake of the series with Emmy-Award winning showrunner and writer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights”) on board to write the adaptation.

A heart-warming series mixing drama and comedy, “On The Spectrum” explores the everyday struggles of three 20-something roommates with autism.

“On The Spectrum,” which was executive produced by YesStudios’ Danna Stern and created by Idisis, follows Amit (Ben Yosipovich), a high-functioning man with autism, Zohar (Naomi Levov), a woman with a mental deficiency who works in a café while searching for love, and Ron Ron (Niv Majar), a man with Asperger’s syndrome who is obsessed with the shopping channel and doesn’t go outside.

The series recently won nine awards at the Israeli Television Academy Awards for best drama, director, actress, screenplay, among other prizes.