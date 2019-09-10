×

Foreign Sales of French TV Programs Drew $304 Million in 2018

By

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

French programs brought in 276 million euros ($304.7 million) from international sales and foreign investment through co-productions in 2019. It marked the third highest performance in the last 25 years, according to a study unveiled by the CNC and TV France International.

Sales of French programs alone accounted for $190 million (compared with 205 million euros last year), driven by animation and fiction shows. The report, unveiled during the Rendez-Vous with French cinema hosted by TV France International in Biarritz, also pointed that the rise of international streaming services have bolstered the sales of French TV programs, in particular animation and crime series like “Baron noir” which was acquired by Amazon UK, HBO Go Scandinavia and Spain and Ivi in Russia.

Dominique Boutonnat, the new president of the CNC, said the export of French TV programs has been thriving in spite of the competitive marketplace. “It is key to continue supporting quality coproductions to conquer new territories.” He said developing the “creativity of French works must remain a core ambition.”

Related

Hervé Michel, who presides the org TV France International, said the French sales sector is at consolidation stage and will be key to “allow our content to continue making inroads into new territories throughout the world.”

Local animation, one of France’s strongest creative sectors, represented nearly 40% of all programming exports in 2018, totalling $76 million in sales. While the U.S. and Germany remained the top two foreign purveyors for French animation, China rose to the third spot with nearly $5.5 million in acquisitions in 2018, along with Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The best-selling animated series last year were “Oggy and the Cockroaches,” “Totally Spies,” “Raving Rabbids,” “Mon chevalier et moi,” “Paf le chien and “Molang.”

Fiction programs, meanwhile, garnered $55.2 million in sales, bolstered by new series like “Philharmonia,” and “Maroni,” as well returning series such as the cop show “Spiral” and the female-driven detective series “Candice Renoir, and “Baron Noir”(pictured) and “Guyane.” Apart from “Candice Renoir” which was commissioned by the public broadcaster France Televisions, all the best-selling returning series are from Canal Plus.

TV documentaries remained a popular genre abroad, bringing over $33 million in 2018 for the sixth consecutive year. “Apocalypse,” “Homo Sapiens,” “700 Sharks” and “Regarde le monde” were some of the top-selling titles.

France’s TV export sector benefits from a vast range of co-production treaties fueling the level of foreign investment. These agreements include the bilateral Franco-Italian fund, Franco-German subsidy fund, coproduction agreement with Brazil, as well as the subsidy for young French-language creation in sub-Saharan Africa.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Foreign Sales of French TV Programs

    Foreign Sales of French TV Programs Drew $304 Million in 2018

    French programs brought in 276 million euros ($304.7 million) from international sales and foreign investment through co-productions in 2019. It marked the third highest performance in the last 25 years, according to a study unveiled by the CNC and TV France International. Sales of French programs alone accounted for $190 million (compared with 205 million [...]

  • Hoda Kotb

    As Hoda Kotb Returns, 'Today' vs. 'GMA' Battle Intensifies

    TV’s fall season is only just getting into gear, but at least one major network battle is growing louder. Just days after “Good Morning America” usurped rival “Today’s” position as the dominant morning program among the viewers advertisers care about most, “Today” has, for now, elbowed its ABC counterpart out of the ratings category – [...]

  • Robbie Robertson

    Robbie Robertson Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Robbie Robertson will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The first wave of panelists has also been announced for the day-long gathering, which hosts the creators and greenlighters at the intersection of music and visual media. Robertson has two [...]

  • SONGLAND -- "Jonas Brothers" -- Pictured:

    'Songland' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    NBC has renewed the unscripted  series “Songland” for a second season. The series takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a major artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide. The show features producer-mentors Ryan Tedder, [...]

  • Norman Lear TCA

    Variety Names Norman Lear First-Ever TV Recipient of Creative Conscience Award

    Norman Lear has been named the Variety‘s first-ever Creative Conscience Award recipient in the field of television. The prolific producer will receive the award at Variety‘s annual showrunners’ dinner, taking place Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif. “For nearly 40 years, Norman Lear’s People For the American Way has stood for social justice, compassion and transparency [...]

  • 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds

    'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds Three to Cast

    “The Umbrella Academy” is bringing in three new cast members for season 2. Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland are all set to join returning cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for the Netflix show’s sophomore outing. Arya, best known for her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad