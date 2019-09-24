Endemol Shine Group Brings Back ‘Big Brother’ in Sweden

Endemol Shine Group is set to roll out a brand new run of “Big Brother” in Sweden, which will be the fourth European territory to welcome back the flagship reality format after its five-year hiatus.

The Swedish production company Meter, which is part of Endemol Shine Group, has been commissioned by TV4 to

produce a new season of Big Brother. It will air in 2020.

The deal marks the fourth comeback for “Big Brother” in Europe this year, following Poland, Finland and Germany. Endemol Shine will be celebrating at Mipcom the 20 year anniversary of the smash hit reality series which was created in Netherlands and became a cultural phenomenon.

“Reality television is one of the most popular genres in television and Big Brother has always been the original and best format out there,” Karin Stjärne, the CEO of Endemol Shine Nordics.

“We are thrilled that Sweden is the fourth market to bring the show back after a break and without a doubt

Meter Television will create an exciting series to engage loyal fans and bring the next generation to

the show,” Stjärne added.

Lisa Perrin, CEO of Creative Networks at Endemol Shine Group, said “Big Brother truly changed

television forever when it launched two decades ago and shows no signs of slowing down in this

landmark year.”

Since its launch, “Big Brother” was commissioned in 60 markets and aired in 80 regions around the world. The 20-year old format is “constantly being renewed internationally with 22 productions in 18 markets confirmed to air in 2019,” said Endemol Shine.