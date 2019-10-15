×
Endeavor Content, TF1 to Co-Produce ‘Spin the Wheel’s French Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Spin the Wheel

Endeavor Content has closed a co-production deal for Glassman Media’s hit gameshow “Spin the Wheel” with France’s leading commercial network, TF1.

The deal marks the first major international primetime commission for the show. Production is set to start in early 2020 and TF1 will air it on primetime. Glassman Media will be building an international hub with local producers in key territories throughout Europe.

Hosted by Dax Shepard, “Spin the Wheel” aired on Fox earlier this year and became the network’s number one new non-scripted summer series, according to Endeavour Content which reps international sales and negotiated the deal with TF1.

“Spin The Wheel” is executive produced by Justin Timberlake, Rick Yorn, Johnny Wright and Glassman Media’s Jessica Otazua, Aaron Long, Quintin Strack and Andrew Glassman.

The show sees contestants compete for up to $20 million per episode by spinning a colossal 40-foot wheel while answering pop trivia questions.

TF1 previously worked with Glassman and Endeavor Content on another hit game show, “The Wall.”

“Following on from the global success with ‘The Wall,’ we are thrilled to be partnering with TF1
on ‘Spin the Wheel’ as it gets ready to launch in France and as the series begins to roll out
internationally,” said Prentiss Fraser, EVP of international sales at Endeavor Content.

“Soon audiences around the world will be watching contestants compete for such a high stakes cash prize,” said Fraser.

Julien Degroote, head of content development and international at TF1 Group, said he believes “this show is an
amazing rollercoaster of emotions and positive feelings.”

“A great co-viewing experience for all the family. This show fits with the ambition of TF1 to offer our viewers the best international formats and high-quality content,” said Degroote.

TF1 France is behind some of the most successful French adaptations of popular unscripted shows, notably “Who
Wants to be a Millionaire,” “Ninja Warrior,” “The Price is Right,” “The Voice,” “Dancing with the Stars” and most recently “The Wall” which debuted on Oct. 12 on the BBC and is currently available in more than 28 territories.

Earlier this month, Endeavour Content acquired Glassman Media. The L.A.-based company will continue to operate independently with Andrew Glassman remaining at the helm of the company.

