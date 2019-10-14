×
Elisa Viihde Orders Second Series of Finnish hit Drama ‘All the Sins’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Goteborg Film Festival

Elisa Viihde, the thriving Finnish SVOD service, has ordered a second season of the local series “All the Sins” whose season one was a critical success and sold to over 30 countries.

The new season of “All the Sins,” written by the award-winning Mika Ronkainen and Merja Aakko, takes viewers back in time to the year 1999. A new millennium approaching, and there are causes for concern both in the secular and conservative worlds. After a husband and wife are found dead in their kitchen, a criminal investigation is launched.
Production on the show will kick off in January and the show is expected to bow on Elisa next Fall.

“All the Sins” received the award for Best Script at the Goteborg Film Festival, and it also competed for best TV drama at Zürich. “All the Sins” is also the only Finnish TV series chosen for the Nordic Film Days Lübeck festival.

The series is represented in international markets by Sky Vision and has been sold to the U.K., U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Korea and New Zealand, among other territories.

“The commercial and artistic success of ‘All the Sins’ shows that all the hard work we have put in to taking
Finnish TV drama and feature films abroad is bearing fruit. The original stories and high production quality
will continue to be the key to success,” said Ilkka Matila, the producer of the show.

“Cinematic storytelling is a product of craftsmanship, which demands skilled personnel, broad-minded investors and regular new productions,” added Matila.

Ani Korpela, head of content at Elisa Viihde, said the show’s success abroad underscores the fact that “skilful storytelling is universal and speaks to audiences regardless of their language or nationality.”

“All the Sins” has been produced in collaboration with Business Finland, the City of Oulu, Film Estonia and the Finnish Film Foundation.

Elisa Viihde has released 16 original series since 2014, including “Sphere of Shadows,” “Arctic
Circle,” and “The Office Finland.” The company’s slate of upcoming shows include the thriller series “Shadow lines.”

