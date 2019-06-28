Eccho Rights Boasts Development, Sales Team with Hiring of Lisa Widén

Eccho Rights, a leading sales company in Sweden, is set to ramp up its executive team with the hiring of Lisa Widén, a former head of production at Film Capital Stockholm whose co-production credits include “Before We Die” and “Jordskott.”

At Eccho Rights, Widén will be handling sales and acquisitions for Scandinavia. She will continue to work on the development of Scandinavian drama series which have become key to Eccho Rights’ offering. Within the last two years, Eccho Rights has sold high-profile series such as “Honour” (pictured), “Conspiracy of Silence” and “Invisible Heroes.”

Eccho Rights’s track record also includes the sale of four Turkish Drama series to Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

“Lisa has the perfect background to take our work in the Scandinavian market to the next level,” said Nicola Soderlund, the managing partner at Eccho Rights.

“While we continue to look for new and developing markets worldwide, we believe that the quality and potential of series coming from producers in our home region has huge potential so we are looking to ramp up our efforts here, utilising Lisa’s experience both in production, development and sales.”

Eccho Rights has started boarding series projects from an earlier stage. The company for instance got involved in “Honour” during the development phase and was able to position it on the international market and secured a a “unprecedented number of pre-sales for a Viaplay series,” said Eccho Rights.

On top of spearheading Eccho Rights’ sales efforts on the Scandinavian market, Widén will also be handling development projects with local producers.

“What especially excites me about working with Eccho Rights is the company’s global vision, and the opportunity to expand our work not only with Scandinavian producers but also new territories worldwide,” said Widén adds.