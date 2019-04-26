×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International TV Newswire: ‘Dark’ Season 2; Movistar + Slims; Michael Douglas Honored

By and

WATCH ‘DARK’ SEASON 2 TEASER

Season 2 of Netflix’s globally popular German genre series “Dark” will drop worldwide on the platform on June 21. The company has released first-look images and a teaser to accompany the news. In the trailer, we get a peak of Jonas who is trying desperately to get back to 2020 after finding himself stuck in the future. Meanwhile his friends are trying to uncover details behind a series of more unexplained events that have hit their hometown of Winden – and a dark figure seemingly at the center of it all. The season will follow the four families as they work to change the destiny of their community….

TELEFONICA LAUNCHES $9 A MONTH MOVISTAR +

Telefonica has done a Netflix. Launching Movistar + Original Series in Sept. 2017, parent Telefonica’s mantra was that its drive into original content was aimed at powering up quadplay fibre optic and cell phone clients. That still remains true. But on Thursday, Emilio Gayo, president of Telefonica España, announced that Europe’s second biggest telco was making a second play for the OTT crowd, launching a direct to customer Movistar + offer priced in a Netflix range of €8 ($9) a month. To date, Spaniard had to pay at least €65 ($73) for basic mobile telephony, 100 MB fibre optic plus a TV package. Now, the $9 Movistar + offers Original Series – some 19 in 2018, including returning titles – plus Movistar +’s highly anticipated first Original Film, “While at War,” produced with Mod Producciones, and docus, shows, and sports. The latter Netflix doesn’t have, of course. In contrast, Movistar +, crucially, has rights to Spain for La Liga , including Real Madrid and Barcelona F.C. games. Launching a cut-price Movistar + can face up to not just Netflix but the multiple new OTT players to come. It can also address the Holy Grail of pay TV operators: Spain’s low pay TV penetration. That ran at 36.2% year-end 2018. “We’re going to continue popularizing pay TV among Spaniards to reach the levels of countries around us,” Gayo said.

Related

Movistar + has already begun to build a strong lign in broader audience plays: Erotic thriller “Instinto,” which premiered at MipTV,  now jihadist terrorist thriller “La Unidad,” announced on Thursday.

CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Movistar +

MICHAEL DOUGLAS HONORED AT MONTE CARLO

On June 18, as part of the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival, Michael Douglas will be presented with the Crystal Nymph award for his contributions to the medium in his decades-long career. The award will be given to Douglas by H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco as part of the event’s closing ceremonies. Douglas kicked off his acting career on TV in 1969’s CBS-TV “Playhouse” special “The Experiment.” The following years were packed with big screen success including two Oscars for 1975’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and 1988’s “Wall Street.” Recently, Douglas has found his way back to TV in HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” – which earned the actor a Primetime Emmy award – and Netflix Original “The Kominsky Method,”  for which he won a Golden Globe.

Michael Douglas - Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy - 'The Kominsky Method'76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

XILAM’S “OGGY” GOES CGI

French animation studio Xilam Animation is spinning off its popular “Oggy and the Cockroaches” franchise with a new preschool comedy series titled “Oggy Oggy.” The series will be the company’s first entirely CGI animated series, with production set to kick off next summer on two seasons, totaling 156 seven-minute episodes. Season 1 is scheduled to launch at the end of 2020 and Season 2 the following year. The series is a step in the direction of Xilam’s larger goals to expand its popular brands to new audiences – particularly the preschool demographic – and produce 50% of its content using modern CGI animation techniques.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • 'Death Stranding' is a 'Playground of

    'Death Stranding' is a 'Playground of Possibilities,' Will Make You Cry

    The Thursday evening conversation between game-making auteur Hideo Kojima and “Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus about highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 game “Death Stranding” was filled with interesting anecdotes, but little in the way of hard fact. Instead, Kojima made a promise of sorts to the audience and seemingly fans everywhere waiting for more news on the [...]

  • Ariana Grande Olivia Munn Michael Che

    Celebrities vs. Critics: Why This Battle Has No Winners (Column)

    When actor Olivia Munn tweeted a “short essay on…ugly behaviors” late Wednesday night, she insisted that a blog had been unfairly maligning her for years. She wrote that she wanted to confront the idea that baseless critiques, particularly those aimed at women, are never okay no matter how famous the target may be. On the [...]

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Virtual Reality Game in

    ‘Peaky Blinders’ Virtual Reality Game Will Pitch Players Into the Action

    “Peaky Blinders” fans will be able to join the gang – virtually – in a new VR game that will allow players to interact with characters from the hit series. Start-up immersive studio Maze Theory teamed with the show’s producers and is making the game, which will launch in 2020. Artificial intelligence technology means characters [...]

  • TV News Roundup: HBO's 'Deadwood: The

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'Deadwood: The Movie' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO released the trailer for the “Deadwood” film, and CNN announced a premiere date for “Apollo 11.”  DATES The documentary “Apollo 11” from director/producer Todd Douglas Miller will premiere on CNN Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. Using only archival sources, the film captures NASA’s 1969 Apollo 11 mission. FIRST [...]

  • shannon ryan

    Shannon Ryan Joins Disney TV, ABC as Marketing Chief

    Former Fox Television chief marketing officer Shannon Ryan has been tapped as the new president of marketing for ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios. The announcement was made by Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, and Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios, to whom she will report. Rumours had been circling for a while [...]

  • Dan Lin's Rideback, MRC Announce Writers

    Dan Lin's Rideback, MRC Announce First Class of Writers and Mentors for TV Incubator

    Rideback, Dan Lin’s production company, and MRC have announced the inaugural class of writers and mentors for their TV incubator.  The new TV writers residency program, which was launched in February, offers a paid, eight-month residency program to a group of writers who have each previously been staffed on series and want to create their [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad