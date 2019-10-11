×

Dario Argento to Direct Horror Series ‘Longinus’ for Wild Bunch-Owned BIM

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dario Argento
CREDIT: Courtesy BIM Produzione

Italian horror master Dario Argento (“Suspiria”) is set to direct a TV series titled “Longinus” involving mysterious murders, esoteric elements and ancient enigmas.

The show is the 79-year-old cult helmer’s first project since 2012 and is his most ambitious TV project. It is being co-produced by new Italian shingle BIM Production and Publispei, the company founded by the late great Italian TV producer Carlo Bixio and now run by his daughter Verdiana.

The Argento TV series is the first project announced by the new production unit of BIM, which was announced last week and is owned by Wild Bunch. The BIM Production banner is being spearheaded by Riccardo Russo, who was previously in charge of international TV productions at Lux Vide, where he produced the series “Medici: Masters of Florence,” which Wild Bunch TV sold to key territories.

A brief statement from BIM and Publispei said that Argento will lead viewers inside his “obscure and terrifying” imagination. “Longinus,” described as an “auteur series for the international market,” will be “suspended between the real and the supernatural” and will be set “between the French Alps of Grenoble and the Siena of the Palio.”

The title of the series appears to reference the name given to the Roman soldier who pierced the side of the crucified Jesus with a lance to make sure that Jesus was dead.

Argento, who made a string of cult classics starting in the 1970s, including “The Bird With the Crystal Plumage,” “Suspiria” and “Deep Red,” has more recently helmed several movies that bombed at the box office, such as serial-killer thriller “Giallo,” with Adrien Brody, in 2009, and “Dracula 3D,” starring his daughter, Asia Argento, in 2012.

More TV

  • Dario Argento

    Dario Argento to Direct Horror Series 'Longinus' for Wild Bunch-Owned BIM

    Italian horror master Dario Argento (“Suspiria”) is set to direct a TV series titled “Longinus” involving mysterious murders, esoteric elements and ancient enigmas. The show is the 79-year-old cult helmer’s first project since 2012 and is his most ambitious TV project. It is being co-produced by new Italian shingle BIM Production and Publispei, the company [...]

  • DRG CEO Richard Halliwell to Run

    DRG CEO Richard Halliwell to Run NENT Studios U.K.

    Richard Halliwell will run the recently formed NENT Studios U.K. alongside his existing role as CEO of distributor DRG, also part of the wider Nordic Entertainment Group. The new U.K. operation is a joint venture between Nordic channels, streaming and content outfit NENT and Glen Basner’s FilmNation. The new studios business is setting out to [...]

  • Pop Group Little Mix Making BBC

    Pop Group Little Mix Making BBC Talent Search Show

    Little Mix is making a new talent show for the BBC. The group has enjoyed international success since winning Simon Cowell-fronted “The X Factor” in 2011. That show is a staple of ITV’s weekend primetime schedule, but the band is now headed to the BBC for its own series, provisionally titled “Little Mix – The [...]

  • Acorn, RTE Team Up on Comedy-Drama

    Acorn, RTE Team Up on Irish-Produced Comedy-Drama ‘The South Westerlies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC’s Acorn Media Enterprises and Irish pubcaster RTE have teamed up on “The South Westerlies,” an Irish-produced original comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast led by Orla Brady (“Mistresses”). ZDF Enterprises and Norway’s TV2 are also on board the series, which has backing from Screen Ireland. Dublin-based Deadpan Pictures is producing. It will bow on RTE [...]

  • Wisting

    Banijay’s ‘Wisting,’ with Carrie-Anne Moss, Acquired by BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES —  “Wisting,” a high-end crime drama co-starring “The Matrix” and “Jessica Jones’” Carrie-Anne Moss, has been acquired by BBC Four in the U.K., Banijay Rights, the leading distribution arm of Banijay Group. announced on Friday, in the run-up to this year’s Mipcom TV trade fair. The sale, in the benchmark overseas sales territory for [...]

  • Charlie Rose Sexual Harassment

    Charlie Rose Wins Dismissal of Retaliation Claim in Harassment Suit

    A New York judge on Thursday dismissed a claim that Charlie Rose retaliated against three female employees who complained of sexual harassment. Judge Doris Ling-Cohan found that while Rose had allegedly disparaged the women — calling one a “f—ing idiot” and another a “f—ing kindergartner” — his comments did not amount to retaliation under the [...]

  • Nicolas Winding Refn

    Nicolas Winding Refn Sets 'Maniac Cop' Series With HBO, Canal Plus

    Nicolas Winding Refn is set to take on a series adaptation of the cult film franchise “Maniac Cop,” Variety has learned. The series will be the first production of Refn’s byNWR Originals, a part of his cultural site byNWR.com, and is created in partnership with HBO and Canal Plus. HBO will air the series in North [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad