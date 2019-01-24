Conecta Fiction TV Co-Production Market Relocates to Pamplona

Launched in 2017, Spain’s Conecta Fiction TV co-production meet has already become one of the most important bridges for the European and Latin America television industries. Held in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela for the past two years, the 2019 edition of the event will move to the Navarre city of Pamplona, famous for its annual San Fermín bull runs.

Having been promoted by Galician entities in the past, 2019’s 3rd Conecta Fiction will receive support from Clavna – the audiovisual cluster for the Spanish autonomous community of Navarre – and has the support of the Government of Navarre through SODENA – the Development Society of Navarre – and NICDO, the Navarra government body responsible for culture, sports and leisure; as well as the Navarra Film Commission. Returning as a sponsor this year is the SGAE Foundation – the Spanish General Society of Authors rights collecting entity. Design and production for the event will be provided by Inside Content.

The 3rd Conecta Fiction has deals for international promotion at major markets in Europe and the U.S. including Miami’s Natpe – where the change of venue was announced; Germany’s Berlinale; and in France’s Series Mania and Mip TV, held in Lille and Cannes respectively.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta Fiction said in a statement: “Conecta Fiction acts as much more than an event. It is a tool and a community that encourages the collaboration of professionals from the fiction industry of many countries. Navarre and its capital city of Pamplona demonstrate great development potential that we are sure Connect Fiction can help materialize.”

“We are aware of the importance of Conecta Fiction in the sector of co-production of series and miniseries of fiction for TV, and we firmly believe that the celebration of this edition is an excellent opportunity to boost Navarre’s position in the international audiovisual sector,” added Manu Ayerdi, vice president of the Government of Navarre.

He added, “We also believe it will generate business in the region, contribute to the development and internationalization of the local sector and promote the attraction of filming and new companies in our community. The audiovisual sector is a priority for our territory, and with the celebration of Conecta Fiction we strengthen our commitment to it.”

In 2016 Navarra launched production tax incentives of up to 35%. Since that time they have hosted numerous big-budget shoots such as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” (thougg it did not use the Navarre’s incentives), Pablo Berger’s “Abracadabra,” starring Maribel Verdu and Jose Mota, and “El Guardian Invisible.” There has also been an influx of industry professionals; standout L.A.-based indie producers La Panda, a producer on SXSW winner “10.000 KM,” has opened offices to Pamplona.

Last year’s 2nd edition saw more than 530 professionals from over 20 countries participate over the three-day period. More than 2,400 meetings were arranged, 1327 through the event’s online agenda.

Conecta Fiction will take place in the Congress and Auditorium Palace of Navarre, also called the Baluarte, in the shadow of the historic Pamplona Citadel, a 16th century fortress.

It runs June 17-20, 2019.