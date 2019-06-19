×
Conecta Fiction: Peru’s Tondero Unveils New Series (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Tondero

Fresh out of announcing its strategic alliance with America TV and Marca Peru to offer production services in Peru, leading Peruvian production company Tondero is unveiling four new TV series at Conecta Fiction.

This is the company’s first foray into television. “We’ve had various projects in development since last year and are seeking co-producers in various territories,” said Tondero CEO Miguel Valladares who notes that America TV is partnering on these series in Peru.

Tondero’s new series include:

*Dramedy “Soltera Codiciada,” a spinoff of the romantic comedy by Joanna Lombardi and Bruno Ascenzo, a Netflix Original, about a single woman who turns to blogging to heal her broken heart.

*“Locos de Amor,” based on Tondero’s hit musical comedy and its sequel, the series turns on five women of varying ages, social status and personalities who prove that nobody is exempt from the trials and tribulations of love.

*“La Diva,” a dramedy by Jorge Ulloa, founder of EnchufeTV, about a rather untalented hair stylist who turns into a musical sensation.

*Action thriller “Clandestino,” which centers on a priest who, when forced to take on his missing twin brother’s identity, discovers that his brother is a drug lord.

Of Tondero’s alliance with America TV and Marca Peru, Valladares said: “We want to turn Peru into a big location set. Our country has coast, mountains and jungle, and a millenary culture like few others in the world.”

“All of this together with this new partnership with América TV and their new top-level studios, put Peru in an important place in the international film and content scene,” he added.

Best known for producing six out of the 10 local blockbusters in Peru, out of which three broke all-time records in Peru’s box office history, the 11-year old company first hit box office gold with comedy franchise “Asu Mare,” starring wildly popular comedian Carlos Alcantara, now on its third iteration, “Asu Mare 3,” which premiered November 2018.

An advertising vet, Valladares pioneered a game-changing strategy of funding his films through product placement packages. The $800,000 budget of “Asu Mare,” was almost completely funded by product placement in 2013.

Other companies have since used the same funding strategy, given the paucity of film incentives in Peru. A new film law was ratified in May but its final approval has been delayed given some conflict in Peru’s congress.

The National Ministry of Culture’s audiovisual department, run by Pierre Vandoorne, administers an annual film fund of $6 million. The new film law, hopefully ratified before July 15, will likely boost the fund to $7.5 million, which will diversify its support to TV series, training, animation, alternative exhibition and film conservation, said Vandoorne.

“In addition, the film law opens the door for national television to co-produce with independent producers,” said Vandoorne, adding: “Since last year, we have been supporting minority co-productions with other countries, especially in Latin America.”

  Peru's Tondero Unveils New Series at

    Fresh out of announcing its strategic alliance with America TV and Marca Peru to offer production services in Peru, leading Peruvian production company Tondero is unveiling four new TV series at Conecta Fiction. This is the company's first foray into television. "We've had various projects in development since last year and are seeking co-producers in

