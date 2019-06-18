×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International Force

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fremantle

PAMPLONA, Spain  —  In an early and memorable dramatic beat in “Invisible Heroes,” a Original Series of Finnish broadcaster YLE, in partnership with Chilean network Chilevision, the former head of international trade under Chile’s Salvador Allende clambers over the garden wall of the chalet of a Finnish diplomat to seek asylum after Augusto Pinochet’s bloody  1973 military coup.

Suitcase in hand, he looses his footing,, and falls straight into Tapani Brotherus’ swimming pool.

Much admired at MipTV by those who caught it, “Invisible Heroes” opened to warm applause on Monday night at Conecta Fiction, the world’s foremost Europe-Latin America TV co-production forum, which runs June.17-20 in Pamplona, Northern Spain.

Chile is one of Conecta Fiction’s two 2019 countries in focus. If the quality on paper of some of its projects is born out by their pitches, in public events or one-to-one meetings, it will also be one of its stars.

Related

“Invisible Heroes” is now a flagship example of what Chile can bring to the TV table as the country, already boasting  a highly successful film industry, as it pushes into high-end drama production.

Nobody’s taking that challenge lightly. “The production of high-end international drama is now as important for Chile as what it has achieved in the last decade in cinema,” says Constanza Arena, at CinemaChile, which brings a near 40-strong delegation to Pamplona.

“Invisible Heroes” is a true-events based story of how Finnish diplomat Tapani Brotherus, ignoring his own safety and his government’s insistence on strict neutrality, helped secure asylum in Europe for more than 2,000 Chilean citizens after Augusto Pinochet’s 1973 coup.

In what seems a very happy collaboration, it was penned by playwrights Tarja Kylmä from Finland and Manuela Infante from Chile, and directed by Finland’s Mika Kurvinen and Chile’s Alicia Scherson. Finland’s Kaiho Republic and Chile’s Parox produce for Finnish pubcaster YLE and ChileVision, owned by Turner Latin America.

“Invisible Heroes” underscores that there’s talent in Chile, in writing and direction and most especially maybe actors, which are up to international standards,” said Leonora González at Parox.

Indeed, three Chilean actresses – Catalina Saavedra (“The Maid”), Paulina García (“Gloria” and  Daniela Vega (“A Fantastic Woman”) -were included in a 2017 Indie Wire selection of the the 25 best female movie performances of the 21st century. Another actress, Nathalie Portman,was selected for a performance directed by a Chilean.

But it also underscores Chilean TV challenges  On “Invisible Heroes,” Parox snagged all the TV funding a producer can raise in Chile – Corfo, CNTV – plus broadcaster backing from ChileVisión, but was still a very minority investor in “Heroes Invisibles,” Parox’s Sergio Gándara points out.

As they have battled in a bitterly competitive market for exiguous TV advertising, Chilean TV networks have turned to produce telenovelas, not international-standard series.

The good news is that from 2019, Chile’s Consejo Nacional de Television has opened up all its financing lines to international co-productions, rather than running one dedicated financing line. The number of international co-productions applying for CNTV funding has doubled this year, says the CNTV’s Ignacio Villalabeitía.

The bad news: There’s been a 27% decrease in CNTV funding for 2019, to a total $4.6 million. “We hope, however, that this drop will be reversed in 2020, given that we’re working with the Finance Ministry to boost and increase our Fund,” Villalabeitía adds.

Chile has stepped up hugely its TV ambitions, the first fruit of which is visible. results are being seen.

“The sector’s taking large steps towards the world, says producer Sebastián Freund, president of Chile’s APCT producers org., citing “Invisible Heroes,” “Mary & Mike,” from Invercine & Wood, produced with Turner Latin America, “La Jauría,” a Fabula-Fremantle co-production, and soccer corruption scandal thriller “El Presidente,” made by Fabula and Gaumont (“Narcos”) for Amazon.

Meanwhile, Mega, Chile’s top broadcast network, which has made its name of late producing or airing telenovelas, Turkish or Chilean, is moving into producing higher-end series, such as “La Cacería.” Mediapro Chile is launching at Conecta Fiction its first drama series, with another in the works. Fable has created offices in L.A. Others may follow.

“The question now is how do we channel the energy, the drive for quality of our cinema into the creation of scripted content for a whole range of platforms, free-to-air, traditional pay TV and the streamers,” says Matías Almocaín, at Fabula.

Though still nascent in terms of broadcast results, Chile’s high-end drama surge suggests some clear trends.

One is the use of history.”Invisible Heroes” begins a year or so before Pinochet’s bloody coup, as Brotherus is dispatched to Chile, though suspected of leftist sympathies by his hawkish boss, to seal a trade agreement. Based on Isabel Allende’s novel, “Inés del alma mía,” another Chilevision project portrays the courage and contradictions of a rare woman conquistador, as she befriends and then betrays Chile’s indigenous population to protect Spanish interests in Chile.

“Chilean TV often a strong historical base. It’s as if instead of writers creating a series from scratch, history can do some of the work for you, and in a marvelous fashion,” says Freund-

But the contradiction remains. In most of the world – Spain, Brazil, Germany, Mexico – financing, employment is now no problem. What is a problem is accessing the talent to make the shows the quality broadcasters or platforms demand.

Chile is the other way round. There is talent: Witness the huge success through late May of “Pacto de sangre” on Canal 13. But “Chile has scarce funding in terms of state funds,” Freund insists . That makes it ripe for international co-production. “We must, out of necessity, co-produce, exchange talent, stories with the world, so that they can be developed and produced,”  Freund adds. Conecta Fiction is ideal to further this international partner drive.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • El gol mas triste

    Chile TV: Drama Series in the Pipeline

    PAMPLONA, Spain   — Conecta Fiction will see  producers bring the strongest lineup of Chilean drama series in history. Following, just some of the highlights of projects which will be presented or are moving forward in Chile: ‘AZTEC GANGSTA WARRIOR’ Prod: Zona Cinema, Epika Content Penned by Diego Niño with Francisca Fuenzalida Moure on board [...]

  • El Acantilado 9 de abril

    Conecta Fiction: ‘The Cliff,’ ‘Spring,’ ‘Yellow Bird’ Feature at 2019 Pitch CoPro Series

    PAMPLONA. Spain  —  Chile’s “The Cliff,” Argentina’s “In Search of Spring” and Spain’s “The Yellow Bird” feature in a 10-title lineup of drama series projects at the 3rd Pitch CoPro Series, the industry centerpiece of Conecta Fiction, the world’s foremost Europe-Latin American TV co-production and networking forum. “Strong on genre and historical dramas,” observed Conecta [...]

  • Jorge-Franco-and-Adrian-Suar

    Pol-ka Expands Outside Argentina, Optioning ‘El Cielo a Tiros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  Taking a new expansive step as an international content player, top Argentine production house Pol-ka, has optioned small-screen rights to “El cielo a tiros,” the latest novel from “Rosario Tijeras” author, Colombian novelist Jorge Franco. Pacted via Scenic Rights, the deal sees Pol-ka planning to shoot a drama series based on the [...]

  • Pamplona Los Japon.

    Navarre: Recent Film, TV Shoots

    Navarre’s 35% tax credit has mainly lured a large list of national feature productions since its launch in 2015. Further international film and TV projects partially shot there, accessing Spain’s 20% tax deductions; other benefited from R&D incentives for Navarre-based animation and post-production companies. Here are some recent highlights: TITLE – YEAR OF PRODUCTION – [...]

  • Gallipienzo-El-Hombre-que-mató-a-Don-Quijote

    3rd Conecta Fiction Raises Navarre's Industrial Profile

    Raising Navarre’s profile as a meeting point for the European and Latin American audiovisual industry, its capital, Pamplona, hosts over June 17-20 the third edition of Conecta Fiction, the Europe-America TV series co-production and networking event. After celebrating its first two editions in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela, Conecta moves to Baluarte, the Congress Center and [...]

  • Baila-Esperanza-All-The-Kids-2

    Conecta Fiction: All The Kids Unveils First Feature Film, New Live Action Series

    All The Kids Ent. (ATK), a Madrid-based content creation and consultancy group, is launching its first feature film and unveiling three new live action series aimed at the youth/young adult demo at TV co-production meet, Conecta Fiction. The fledgling company founded by its CEO Joana Carrion has forged a scriptwriting partnership with Spanish screenwriter Javier [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad