You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canneseries Chief: ‘Golden Age of Television Is Ahead of Us’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Now Apocalypse Review
CREDIT: Katrina Marcinowski/Starz

For Benoît Louvet, the managing director of Canneseries, “the Golden Age of television is ahead of us.” He hails the wealth of creativity of the series – both the projects in development and the completed shows – to be found at this year’s drama series festival, which runs to Wednesday in Cannes.

Attracting financing for new scripted series is not the challenge, says Louvet, who used to work at French broadcaster TF1. The investment from relatively new entrants like Amazon, Netflix and Apple, in addition to increased spending on drama by traditional networks, has flooded the field with cash. “It is not about the money. It is about the creation. You need to have new idea,” he says.

With so many series being produced – in the U.S. there are about 500 new scripted shows released on the market each year, he says – a major issue is to be able to grab the attention of viewers. Whereas when “The Wire” launched in 2002, viewers would be willing to watch several episodes to see if they wanted to stick with the series, now many viewers will decide in the first 10 minutes, Louvet says.

Related

Looking at the various trends among the series submitted this year, he picks out the number of quirky comedies on offer, in contrast to last year when the majority of shows were quite dark in tone. This year’s crop of comedies, he says “are more linked to the way of life of people in the street,” although he adds that some of them are a little more “crazy” than most people’s lives, using Gregg Araki’s “Now Apocalypse” as an example.

Canneseries is a day shorter than last year but with more series screening and with more masterclasses and other events on offer, Louvet says the intention is to grow year after year.

The festival benefits from its association with MipTV, the market that kicks off in Cannes on Monday, especially the partnership the two events have with regards to the In Development section. While MipTV’s strength has traditionally been its focus on distribution, Canneseries’ focus is on content creation, an area that MipTV intends to build on.

This year Canneseries has brought the In Development sessions within the Palais, the main location for MipTV, whereas last year it was in a separate building next to the harbor. “Now it is embedded within the market, so all the MipTV attendees can go there,” he says.

The idea, he says, is to bring people from the areas of content creation and distribution together under one roof.

While there are many other events dedicated to series, such as Series Mania, and film festivals that have added series to their lineups, such as Berlin, this does not concern Louvet.

The fact that Canneseries runs alongside a market is an obvious advantage for a festival. “A good festival cannot exist without a market,” he says, citing Cannes Film Festival as an example. “We work hand-in-hand with MipTV,” he adds.

A second strength of Canneseries is that it is “totally dedicated to series,” he says. “They are at the heart of the festival.”

The competition between TV series events is no way as intense as that between film festivals, he says, citing the fact that there are 350 festivals dedicated to cinema in France alone.

Competition between series events is a good thing, he says. “The more we talk about series the better it is for everybody.”

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Now Apocalypse Review

    Canneseries Chief: 'Golden Age of Television Is Ahead of Us'

    For Benoît Louvet, the managing director of Canneseries, “the Golden Age of television is ahead of us.” He hails the wealth of creativity of the series – both the projects in development and the completed shows – to be found at this year’s drama series festival, which runs to Wednesday in Cannes. Attracting financing for [...]

  • Diana Rigg poses on the pink

    'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Receives Variety Award at Canneseries

    Diana Rigg, who rose to stardom in “The Avengers” in the 60s and continues to attract admirers today in “Game of Thrones,” received the Variety Icon Award at Canneseries Friday. The actress, who won a BAFTA for “Mother Love” and an Emmy for “Rebecca,” underscored the longevity of her career, and the progression of the [...]

  • Do Not Disturb

    Canneseries: Watch Pulse Films’ Star-Studded But Unseen ‘Do Not Disturb’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the favorites heading into this year’s Canneseries Short-Form Competition has to be the star-studded anthology series “Do Not Disturb,” spearheaded by the U.K.’s Pulse Films. Michael Haussman and Larry Volpi created the series, and its nine, 10-minute episodes were written by the two along with Olivia Poulet, Mike O’Leary, Nida Manzoor and Davey [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents Blast Writers Guild With Deadline Looming

    In a message underlining the diminishing prospect for a deal between Hollywood agents and writers, the agents’ top negotiator has excoriated leaders of the Writers Guild of America. Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, sent the message to members Friday evening, with only 28 hours left to work out a new [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "I'm In Love"

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Boss Breaks Down Series Finale Time Jump and Rebecca's Romantic Choice

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” After four seasons of sending up romantic comedy tropes, expanding the quintessential love triangle into a quadrangle, and delivering 157 original music videos, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” came to an end without a romantic resolution for Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom). “What [...]

  • Tiger cubs with mother, Kanha National

    TV Review: 'Our Planet' With David Attenborough

    You’d be forgiven for believing “Our Planet” is just another “Planet Earth.” Not only is it from the same creator as BBC America’s landmark series in Alistair Fothergill, but it is also narrated by the soothing tones of David Attenborough, the voice that has guided “Planet Earth” and its oceanic sister show “Blue Planet” for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad