Beta Film Boards David Schalko’s Post-War Gangster Series ‘Big Bones’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Berlinale

As Berlin’s TV coproduction event gets underway, Beta Film has boarded one of the prestige projects being pitched. It has snagged rights to “Big Bones,” the gritty post-war crime series set in Vienna, Austria, and will take the series to market.

The deal reunites Beta and writer-director David Schalko. Beta is already launching his Frtiz Lang-inspired “M – A City Hunts a Murderer” in Berlin where the series is part of the Drama Days official selection.

“Big Bones” is a co-production between Austria’s Satel Film and Superfilm. Schalko will be the showrunner and producer alongside Satel Film’s Heinrich Ambrosch and Superfilm’s John Lueftner.

The series will follow four small-time crooks caught by the Nazis. They end up in a concentration camp where they rise to the post of overseers, the henchmen of the camp’s guards. The quartet build a network for when the war is over and during occupation and the Cold War, they establish a crime business, dividing up Vienna between themselves.

“’Big Bones’ is a fascinating and unique gangster tale inspired by true events and characters,” said Ambrosch and Lueftner. “From ‘Anschluss’ to the roaring 1960s, we’ll turn a great novel into an outstanding series.”

Moritz von Kruedener, managing director Beta Film, said Schalko‘s novel “combines the best crime and gangster series traditions with modern storytelling.”

“We are looking forward to partnering again with Superfilm together with Satel on this high-end drama series,” he said.

“Big Bones” is one of the projects being pitched at the Co-Pro Series event in Berlin, which is part of the Berlinale Co-Production Market and the Drama Series Days.

