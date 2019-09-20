×

Beta Film Boards Refugee and Drug Trafficking Thriller Series ‘Amnesia’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Lower lakes with small waterfalls, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Plitvice Jezera, Lika-Senj, CroatiaVARIOUS
CREDIT: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Beta Film, whose Mipcom lineup includes “Agent Hamilton,” “Babylon Berlin” and “Medici: The Magnificent,” has partnered with Croatian production company Drugi Plan on “Amnesia,” a six-hour thriller series about refugee and drug trafficking in the Southeast of Europe.

The move adds to Munich, Germany-based Beta Film’s portfolio of Central and East European series, a growing part of its business. Beta Film has partnered with HBO Europe on Agnieszka Holland’s “Burning Bush” and “Wasteland,” with Robert Dornhelm on “Maria Theresa,” and most recently with Dariusz Jablonski on “The Pleasure Principle,” which is also on its Mipcom slate.

“Amnesia” will be shot in March in the spectacular surroundings of Plitvice Lakes National Park (pictured), the actual route used by many refugees who are fleeing Syria and other war-torn regions.

After suffering a brutal beating, the 17-year-old son of a former mayor awakens from a coma to find he can’t remember who attacked him. This triggers the unveiling of a series of dark secrets in the small Croatian border town, where local authorities are profiting from trafficking operations of both drugs and refugees from the South of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to Austria and Germany.

The series, which is in development, will star Branka Katić (“Marvel’s Captain America – The Winter Soldier”), Tihana Lazović (Cannes sidebar Un Certain Regard-winning “The High Sun”) and Aleksandar Cvjetković (Netflix’s “The Paper”). The director is Goran Gajić (“The Beat”).

Gajić said: “The story focuses on a community still scarred by the recent war and the resulting forced population shifts. Human trafficking and drugs are the main sources of income, mostly for a chosen few. With a bleak and claustrophobic future, the only way to survive is – to forget. Everything. Amnesia.”

Beta Film managing director Moritz von Kruedener said: “The cooperation on ‘Amnesia’ is another example of the extending business co-operation with Eastern European partners. Over the last years, we built an impressive portfolio, joining forces with HBO Europe on Agnieszka Holland’s multiple awarded ‘Burning Bush’ as well as ‘Wasteland,’ with Robert Dornhelm on ‘Maria Theresa,’ and Dariusz Jablonski on ‘The Pleasure Principle,’ the first co-production between Poland, Czech Republic and Ukraine.”

    Beta Film Boards Refugee and Drug Trafficking Thriller Series 'Amnesia'

