×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bavaria Film’s Television Division Plays on Global Stage

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brecht Movie Berlin Film Festival
CREDIT: WDR/Nik Konietzny

Bavaria Film’s powerhouse TV division boasts some of Germany’s hottest shows, and it is achieving worldwide success as it increases its focus on international co-productions.

Launched in 2007, Bavaria Fiction produces a wide range of scripted formats, from daily and weekly series to TV movies and lavish event productions, including Germany’s favorite cop show.

The company recently enjoyed a huge hit with “Das Boot,” which has sold to more than 100 territories around the world, including the U.S., where it streams on Hulu. Co-produced with Sky Deutschland and U.S. group Sonar Entertainment, the miniseries is a sequel to Wolfgang Petersen’s hit 1981 film and likewise based on the books of Lothar-Günther Buchheim.

Das Boot” is the first major production to come out of Bavaria Fiction’s international TV unit. Launched three years ago, the department is headed by Moritz Polter.

Polter is overseeing a number of international co-productions, including “Freud,” a mystery-thriller co-produced with Satel Film for Netflix and Austria’s ORF, with ZDF Enterprises handling world sales. Other recent shows include “Arctic Circle,” a Nordic crime drama co-produced with Yellow Film & TV for Finland’s Elisa Viihde and YLE.

Related

Interest among international producers in partnering with Bavaria Fiction has increased significantly in recent years, says Polter. While the company has regularly worked with neighboring partners in Europe, Polter notes that interest is noticeably higher in the Anglo-Saxon region.

“With the rise of internationally successful TV dramas from Germany, they are realizing that we have creative people, writers who can develop series that find recognition and audiences abroad. There is now more interest in working with German writers. We stand for quality. That was always the case and it will remain so. It’s not just about quality, however, but also about developed material that can be exploited internationally.”

While Bavaria Fiction produces primarily for German broadcasters, it is looking to create more local content for the streaming platforms, “and not just big international productions but also small international productions,” Polter adds.

Oliver Vogel, Bavaria Fiction’s chief creative officer, says such SVOD players as Netflix, Amazon and Deutsche Telekom “have not only increased the possibilities for us but also for the entire production landscape in Germany. We are very happy to be riding this wave. It’s a big opportunity for the entire German market.”

On the domestic front, Bavaria Fiction’s hit crime drama “Tatort Münster” (Crime Scene: Münster), featuring local stars Axel Prahl and Jan Josef Liefers, regularly attracts more than 13 million viewers, making it by far the country’s most watched 90-minute scripted format. The company likewise produces “Tatort Köln” (“Crime Scene: Cologne”) and “Tatort Dortmund” (“Crime Scene: Dortmund”) as well as other successful long-running shows such as “The Rosenheim Cops” and daily soap “Storm of Love.”

Bavaria Fiction also specializes in high-end miniseries and big-event productions for the domestic market.

Heinrich Breloer’s “Brecht,” which stars both Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away”) and Burghart Klaussner (“The People vs. Fritz Bauer”) as the famed playwright at different stages in his life, premieres at this year’s Berlin Film Festival before debuting on pubcasters Arte and ARD in March. Also coming this year is ZDF’s “Bella Germania,” a miniseries that chronicles the story of Italian immigrants in Germany from the 1960s to the present day.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Brecht Movie Berlin Film Festival

    Bavaria Film’s Television Division Plays on Global Stage

    Bavaria Film’s powerhouse TV division boasts some of Germany’s hottest shows, and it is achieving worldwide success as it increases its focus on international co-productions. Launched in 2007, Bavaria Fiction produces a wide range of scripted formats, from daily and weekly series to TV movies and lavish event productions, including Germany’s favorite cop show. The [...]

  • das boot bts

    German Giant Bavaria Looks Ahead to Changing Media Landscape

    Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Bavaria Film continues to move forward as a modern film and television group while looking back on a legacy that has shaped Germany’s cinematic landscape. Established in 1919 as Münchener Lichtspielkunst near Munich, Bavaria’s history spans silent film and talking pictures, the onset of television and the modern digital [...]

  • 'Vikings' Creator on Decision to End

    'Vikings' Creator on Decision to End the Show While Eyeing a Continuation Series

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Ragnarok,” the fifth season finale of “Vikings.” The era of “Vikings” may be coming to an end on History after its upcoming sixth season, but the international co-production still has a ways to go before it goes dark for good. The show’s penultimate run wrapped [...]

  • Alex Kurtzman TCA

    6 Things We Learned From TCA 2019: Day 2

    CBS and CBS All Access took their turns at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Wednesday (with a bonus appearance from PopTV’s upcoming publicist drama, “Flack,” starring Anna Paquin). Only two panels were devoted to new upcoming shows — including Super Bowl leadout competition show “World’s Best” and limited series “The Red Line” [...]

  • Jussie SmollettFOX 'Empire' TV show panel,

    Chicago PD Seeking 'Persons of Interest' in Jussie Smollett Attack; Manager Was on Phone During Incident

    UPDATED: The Chicago Police Department has released two images from surveillance video of “potential persons of interest” in the alleged attack of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. “Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member,” the Chicago PD’s chief communications officer tweeted alongside the photos. “While video [...]

  • Fernando Gaitan Dead

    Fernando Gaitan, Creator of 'Ugly Betty' Telenovela, Dies at 58

    Celebrated Colombian television scribe Fernando Gaitan, whose original telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” (“Ugly Betty”), a global franchise hit, changed general perceptions about Colombian TV, died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 58. Considered by the Guinness World Records as the most successful telenovela in history, “Ugly Betty” aired in some 180 countries, was dubbed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad