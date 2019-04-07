You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Banijay Brings Scandi-Noir Thriller ‘Wisting’ to MipTV Market

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights will bring soon-to-launch Scandi-Noir crime thriller “Wisting,” based on the best-selling novels of Jørn Lier Horst, to the market at this year’s MipTV.

“Wisting” was co-created by Kathrine Valen Zeiner and director Trygve Allister Diesen, and follows homicide detective William Wisting on the most difficult case of his career, hunting down a dangerous American serial killer, all the while his journalist daughter is pursuing leads that will put her right in the killer’s path. Things really hit the fan when a skeleton from Wisting’s past arises, and the inspector becomes the inspected.

The series stars “The Matrix” and “Jessica Jones” alum Carrie-Anne Moss and long-time Norwegian film and TV star Sven Nordin.

Banijay Rights is handling international sales. It’s produced by Cinenord and Good Company Films in co-production with Viaplay and Degeto Film who have broadcast rights in Norway and Germany respectively, TV3 Norway and Ripple World Pictures. Additional support was provided by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the Norwegian Film Institute.“Wisting” world premieres  on the Norwegian SVOD platform Viaplay on April 11.

Related

Variety talked with Chris Stewart, commercial director, scripted, at Banijay Rights, and series producer Anni Faurbye Fernandez ahead of the French TV market.

When Scandi Noir blew up many predicted it was a bubble that would pop, yet it has proved far more resilient. In a genre that is now so well established, how will you set ‘Wisting’ apart?

Stewart: “Wisting” combines the best of Scandinavian scripted series; cinematic visuals, in-depth characters and narrative tension, then mixes it with the star talent and the finish of a U.S. series. What is particularly interesting about “Wisting” is that, due to its main characters, the narrative is authentically trans-Atlantic.  This really sets the series apart as it’s not something that has been tackled on this scale before. In addition, the way in which the English language is used in the script is entirely natural; it relates to the needs of the investigation and is not forced in any way.  Ultimately, because of this, the series has a familiarity and accessibility which we hope will open up Nordic drama to a new audience that may have previously felt uncomfortable with non-English language productions. This will, no doubt, have impact in the U.S. in particular, where key players are starting to be more accepting of non-U.S. produced content.

The series is based on a pair of novels. How closely does it match up to the source material?

Stewart: “Wisting” brings with it a level of authenticity often unseen in scripted series. And, as with all good adaptations, viewers cannot help but be caught up in the compelling storyline, a storyline that sweeps the audience along and keeps them guessing to the very end. In “Wisting” there are a multitude of questions which arise and problems that need solving.  To be kept thinking is something that audiences love, which explains why detective adaptations are such an evergreen genre.

Faurbye Fernandez: We used the plots from the novel “Hulemannen” (Caveman) in the first 5 episodes and the plot from the novel “Jakthundene” (Hunting Dogs) in episodes 6-10. The cases in both books are cold cases, so we also prepared a new storyline where a girl disappears, and this storyline is spread throughout the whole season – this, and the arrest of William Wisting, are not in either of the books.

Does the series end definitively or is there a possibility for more?

Stewart: While the two cases that are explored in the first series of “Wisting” are resolved, there is definitely scope for Wisting to tackle new cases. There are further books in the series ripe for adaptation, and the depth of characters is such that there is great potential for expanding the narrative and taking it in new directions.

The natural landscapes in Ep. 1 are stunning. Do you think there is there something visually specific about Scandinavia that lends itself to this type of series?

Faurbye Fernandez: Absolutely.  Landscapes in Scandinavia have a special cinematographic feel of Nordic Noir, with its raw and isolated nature. The contrast between the beautiful and harsh nature lends visually to criminal genres and makes it believable for the audience.  “Wisting” is set in the unique and beautiful landscape of Norway, and is shot on a cinematic scale with dramatic results.  As such the setting for the series plays as important a role as its characters, echoing the tension of the narrative.

The series is starred by two big-named actors in Sven Nordin and Carrie-Anne Moss. How did they get involved with the production?

Faurbye Fernandez: We reached out to Sven quite early as we thought he would be perfect as William Wisting. We hired Avy Kaufman to cast the FBI roles and one of her suggestions was Carrie-Anne.

Stewart: Indeed, the producers of “Wisting” put together an amazing creative team and a stellar cast featuring Sven and Carrie-Ann Moss, an onscreen powerhouse. The involvement of Sven and Carrie-Ann has elevated the production and given it star currency. We were also very fortunate in that both Sven and Carrie-Ann were so heavily invested in the production from the start.

CREDIT: Trygve Indrelid/Banijay Rights

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Triple Intl. Emmy Winner Tim Van

    Canneseries: Triple Intl. Emmy Winner Tim Van Aelst on ‘Studio Tarara’

    CANNES — Playing Official Competition at Canneseries, “Studio Tarara’ protagonist Ricki Boelsens, late 40s but with a hugely lived-in face, looks at himself in the mirror. There’s a poster of him as a young man starring in King Lear. Now he’s just checked out of hospital after a drink and cocaine bender at a party [...]

  • European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex’

    European Deals for ‘Hudson & Rex’ Ahead of MipTV Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first European deals for cop and canine drama “Hudson & Rex” are rolling in ahead of the show getting its official international premiere at MipTV in Cannes. The show is the English-language remake of a Europe-originated procedural about a detective and his German Shepherd sidekick, Rex. Italian pubcaster Rai has bought the Canada-produced version, [...]

  • Entertainment One Boards CNN’s ‘Tricky Dick’

    Entertainment One Boards CNN’s ‘Tricky Dick’ Richard Nixon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One has landed in Cannes with “Tricky Dick” after securing the international rights to CNN’s Richard Nixon documentary series. The deal comes as producer-distributor eOne moves more heavily into factual sales and sets out to acquire standout shows that can sit alongside its drama offerings. Four-part documentary “Tricky Dick”  is an original from news [...]

  • U.K. and U.S. Deals for Shipwreck

    U.K. and U.S. Deals for Shipwreck Graveyard Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Channel 4 has snagged the U.K. rights to a documentary series about an expedition to the depths of the Black Sea and a shipwreck graveyard containing what is thought to be the oldest intact wreck ever found. “Lost Worlds: Deeper into the Black Sea” has also already been picked up by Discovery in the U.S. [...]

  • 08 de Abril de 2016/SANTIAGOFotografÌas a

    Telefonica Initiates Latin America Original Series Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES — Next stop Latin America. Having powered up high-end drama series production in Spain to 14-15 series this year via pay TV unit Movistar +, Telefonica has unveiled its first premium original series projects in Latin America. Both set to shoot in a couple of months, they open up a further theater of production [...]

  • Banijay Brings Scandi-Noir Thriller ‘Wisting’ To

    Banijay Brings Scandi-Noir Thriller ‘Wisting’ to MipTV Market

    Banijay Rights will bring soon-to-launch Scandi-Noir crime thriller “Wisting,” based on the best-selling novels of Jørn Lier Horst, to the market at this year’s MipTV. “Wisting” was co-created by Kathrine Valen Zeiner and director Trygve Allister Diesen, and follows homicide detective William Wisting on the most difficult case of his career, hunting down a dangerous [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Agree to Six-Day Delay for Tightened Agency Rules

    The Writers Guild of America has announced a six-day delay on tightened rules on Hollywood agents, temporarily averting a potentially chaotic scenario that has unnerved the industry in recent days. The WGA announced in a message to members at 9:26 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday that it would wait until 12:01 am on April 13 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad