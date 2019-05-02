×

Anders Walter to Adapt ‘The Quest for the Time Bird’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anders Walter

Danish filmmaker Anders Walter, who won the live-action short-film Oscar in 2014 for “Helium,” is to adapt French graphic novel “The Quest for the Time Bird” as a TV series. Walter made his feature film debut last year with another adaptation of a graphic novel, “I Kill Giants,” starring Madison Wolfe, Zoe Saldana and Imogen Poots.

Kim Magnusson, who produced “Helium” and was one of the producers on “I Kill Giants,” is attached to produce the series.

“The Quest for the Time Bird” tells the story of a sorcerer’s daughter and an old ageing warrior who set out on an epic journey to find the Time Bird in order to make the imprisonment of a dark god last for all eternity.

The graphic novel series, created by French comic-book masters Serge Le Tendre and Régis Loisel, was first published from 1983-1987, and with more than two million copies sold became one of the most popular titles on the European comic-book scene in the 80s, and has since gained the status of a cult classic. Le Tendre and Loisel are now working on new stories for the book series.

“’The Quest for the Time Bird’ is an epic read with an emotional twist that will break your heart. A true gem, full of adventure, madness and mayhem, and with an undercurrent of female empowerment and eroticism that makes for a very strong and inspiring female lead,” Walter said in a statement.

“We are both very excited to have Anders adapt the story, who with both ‘Helium’ and lately ‘I Kill Giants’ has shown a unique sensibility as a storyteller that both Régis and I appreciate,” Le Tendre said.

“The Quest for the Time Bird” was first published in France by Dargard. In 2015 Titan Comics released a collected edition in English.

Walter is represented by David Karp and Sarah Self at WME, and by Oliver Azis at Independent Talent.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Domestic Advertising and Distribution Gains Drive Discovery Q1 Earnings

    Discovery Inc. delivered advertising and affiliate revenue growth in the U.S. in the first quarter even as international revenue fell against tough year-over-year comparisons. Discovery on Thursday reported total revenue of $2.7 billion, in line with Wall Street’s expectations and up 17% from the year-ago quarter. However, adjusted for the impact of Discovery’s Scripps Networks [...]

  • Anders Walter to Adapt 'The Quest

    Anders Walter to Adapt 'The Quest for the Time Bird' as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danish filmmaker Anders Walter, who won the live-action short-film Oscar in 2014 for “Helium,” is to adapt French graphic novel “The Quest for the Time Bird” as a TV series. Walter made his feature film debut last year with another adaptation of a graphic novel, “I Kill Giants,” starring Madison Wolfe, Zoe Saldana and Imogen [...]

  • Halsey and BTS at Billboard Music

    TV Review: 'The 2019 Billboard Music Awards'

    Ariana Grande, who famously skipped the Grammys this year over disagreements about what form her production number would take, found an agreeable partner Wednesday night in the Billboard Music Awards — they let her mail in her characteristically dimly lit performance from a Vancouver concert. (It might’ve been via snail mail; that gig took place [...]

  • Mariah Carey accepts the Icon award

    BBMAs: Mariah Carey Nods to 'Drama' and 'A Few Memes' in Funny and Earnest Icon Speech

    Mariah Carey received a toast worthy of a queen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Taking home an award for “Icon,” she also sang a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.” Jennifer Hudson did the honors of introducing Carey, who then [...]

  • TV Review: 'Tuca & Bertie' with

    TV Review: 'Tuca & Bertie' with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong

    There are precious few TV shows that take thirtysomething women and their thirtysomething problems seriously. Onscreen, women are more often slotted into the roles of sexy teen, sexy and/or hapless twentysomething, and that ambiguous post-40 “of a certain age” designation that somehow encompasses half a lifetime. The thirties timespan, an especially crucial time for women [...]

  • Drake accepts the top billboard 200

    Drake Gave the Best 'Game of Thrones' Shoutout During His Billboard Speech

    Drake gave a shout out to a fellow northerner at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. During his win for Top Billboard 200 Album, the rapper referenced Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” and her show-stopping kill from last week’s episode. “Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” he [...]

  • Imagine Dragons

    Imagine Dragons Frontman Uses BBMAs Speech to Blast Conversion Therapy

    Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds used his band’s Top Rock Artist win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to blast conversion therapy. Reynolds has been an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in his own Mormon community, and was behind the HBO documentary “Believer” which exposes the painful ostracization and hatred of gay people in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad