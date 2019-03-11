Amazon Studios Plans Unscripted Push in Europe, Starting With James May’s Japanese Travelogue

While at INTV to deliver a keynote, Georgia Brown, Amazon Studios’s head of European Prime Original Series, said Amazon is preparing to ramp up its slate of unscripted shows in France, Spain and Italy and will be announcing format adaptations in those markets in the next few months. During the session, Brown also said Amazon Studios will be making its first U.K unscripted original with “The Grand Tour” star James May.

Titled “Our Man In… Japan,” the show will be a six-part travelogue across Japan. The unscripted series, which has just started shooting, has been commissioned from Plum Pictures and will roll out on Amazon Prime Video globally. Amazon recently greenlit season four of “The Grand Tour.”

During the session, Brown said Amazon was currently staffing local teams in Europe, including Spain, France, Italy and Germany, and plans to have scripted and non-scripted commissioning executives in each market by April 1.

Brown is one of the top-level industry players attending the INTV conference in Jerusalem which takes place March 11-12.

