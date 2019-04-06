Amazon Prime Video Hooks Mexican Comedy Series ‘How to Survive Being Single’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is planning an unprecedented worldwide release of its first original Spanish-language scripted comedy series, (“How to Survive Being Single” (“Como Sobrevivir Soltero”).

Jointly created by Mexico’s Zurita brothers, both actors, the series is co-produced by L.A.-based Campanario, Sony Pictures, which also handles international sales, and the Zuritas’ shingle, Addiction House.

Described as a hip millennial dramedy, the 13-episode series revolves around Sebastian Zurita, who plays his fictional self, and his friends as they navigate the ups and downs of dating in modern Mexico.

Inspired by their own and their friends’ experiences in the dating world, the Zuritas are forming an ensemble cast starting mid-April with both seasoned thesps and newcomers. “We want to seek new talent and give them a chance,” said Zurita, 32, who’s also tapping celebrity friends to make cameo appearances.

“Mexico City will be another character in the series, not just a backdrop,” said his 25-year old brother, Emiliano Zurita, who said the series hopes to avoid the clichés quite prevalent in Mexican comedies.

The Zuritas have also taken a rare step in forming a writers’ room with six scribes – three males, three females – who have been developing the episodes these past four months.

The new production joins an increasingly crowded marketplace in Mexico where talent, crew and equipment are being snapped up by Netflix, which recently announced setting up a production hub in Mexico and, reportedly, 50 productions at the onset.

“With more competition, we have to improve the quality of our shows, especially as people’s attention spans grow shorter,” said the older Zurita, who pointed out that given the global reach of these streaming services, producers have to compete on a worldwide scale.

Principal photography of “Single” is slated to begin mid-July. The series will likely stream by early next year on Amazon Prime, currently available across 200 countries and territories.

Amazon’s other Spanish-language Prime Original series such as dramas “Diablo Guardian,” “Un Extraño Enemigo” and reality show “LOL: Last One Laughing,” with Eugenio Derbez, are also available worldwide but “How to Be Single” is its first Spanish-language scripted comedy series for global release.

Amazon’s other Spanish-language titles are confined to specific territories.