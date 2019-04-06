Amazon Prime Video Hooks Mexican Comedy Series ‘How to Survive Being Single’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amazon Prime Video is planning an unprecedented worldwide release of its first original Spanish-language scripted comedy series, (“How to Survive Being Single” (“Como Sobrevivir Soltero”).

Jointly created by Mexico’s Zurita brothers, both actors, the series is co-produced by L.A.-based Campanario, Sony Pictures, which also handles international sales, and the Zuritas’ shingle, Addiction House.

Described as a hip millennial dramedy, the 13-episode series revolves around Sebastian Zurita, who plays his fictional self, and his friends as they navigate the ups and downs of dating in modern Mexico.

Inspired by their own and their friends’ experiences in the dating world, the Zuritas are forming an ensemble cast starting mid-April with both seasoned thesps and newcomers. “We want to seek new talent and give them a chance,” said Zurita, 32, who’s also tapping celebrity friends to make cameo appearances.

“Mexico City will be another character in the series, not just a backdrop,” said his 25-year old brother, Emiliano Zurita, who said the series hopes to avoid the clichés quite prevalent in Mexican comedies.

Related

The Zuritas have also taken a rare step in forming a writers’ room with six scribes – three males, three females – who have been developing the episodes these past four months.

The new production joins an increasingly crowded marketplace in Mexico where talent, crew and equipment are being snapped up by Netflix, which recently announced setting up a production hub in Mexico and, reportedly, 50 productions at the onset.

“With more competition, we have to improve the quality of our shows, especially as people’s attention spans grow shorter,” said the older Zurita, who pointed out that given the global reach of these streaming services, producers have to compete on a worldwide scale.

Principal photography of “Single” is slated to begin mid-July. The series will likely stream by early next year on Amazon Prime, currently available across 200 countries and territories.

Amazon’s other Spanish-language Prime Original series such as dramas “Diablo Guardian,” “Un Extraño Enemigo” and reality show “LOL: Last One Laughing,” with Eugenio Derbez, are also available worldwide but “How to Be Single” is its first Spanish-language scripted comedy series for global release.

Amazon’s other Spanish-language titles are confined to specific territories.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Amazon Prime Hooks Mexican Comedy Series

    Amazon Prime Video Hooks Mexican Comedy Series ‘How to Survive Being Single’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video is planning an unprecedented worldwide release of its first original Spanish-language scripted comedy series, (“How to Survive Being Single” (“Como Sobrevivir Soltero”). Jointly created by Mexico’s Zurita brothers, both actors, the series is co-produced by L.A.-based Campanario, Sony Pictures, which also handles international sales, and the Zuritas’ shingle, Addiction House. Described as [...]

  • Now Apocalypse Review

    Canneseries Chief: 'Golden Age of Television Is Ahead of Us'

    For Benoît Louvet, the managing director of Canneseries, “the Golden Age of television is ahead of us.” He hails the wealth of creativity of the series – both the projects in development and the completed shows – to be found at this year’s drama series festival, which runs to Wednesday in Cannes. Attracting financing for [...]

  • Diana Rigg poses on the pink

    'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Receives Variety Award at Canneseries

    Diana Rigg, who rose to stardom in “The Avengers” in the 60s and continues to attract admirers today in “Game of Thrones,” received the Variety Icon Award at Canneseries Friday. The actress, who won a BAFTA for “Mother Love” and an Emmy for “Rebecca,” underscored the longevity of her career, and the progression of the [...]

  • Do Not Disturb

    Canneseries: Watch Pulse Films’ Star-Studded But Unseen ‘Do Not Disturb’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the favorites heading into this year’s Canneseries Short-Form Competition has to be the star-studded anthology series “Do Not Disturb,” spearheaded by the U.K.’s Pulse Films. Michael Haussman and Larry Volpi created the series, and its nine, 10-minute episodes were written by the two along with Olivia Poulet, Mike O’Leary, Nida Manzoor and Davey [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents Blast Writers Guild With Deadline Looming

    In a message underlining the diminishing prospect for a deal between Hollywood agents and writers, the agents’ top negotiator has excoriated leaders of the Writers Guild of America. Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, sent the message to members Friday evening, with only 28 hours left to work out a new [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "I'm In Love"

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Boss Breaks Down Series Finale Time Jump and Rebecca's Romantic Choice

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series finale of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” After four seasons of sending up romantic comedy tropes, expanding the quintessential love triangle into a quadrangle, and delivering 157 original music videos, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” came to an end without a romantic resolution for Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom). “What [...]

  • Tiger cubs with mother, Kanha National

    TV Review: 'Our Planet' With David Attenborough

    You’d be forgiven for believing “Our Planet” is just another “Planet Earth.” Not only is it from the same creator as BBC America’s landmark series in Alistair Fothergill, but it is also narrated by the soothing tones of David Attenborough, the voice that has guided “Planet Earth” and its oceanic sister show “Blue Planet” for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad